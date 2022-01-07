U.S. administers 516.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 516.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 515.2 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 632.6 million doses delivered.

The agency said 246.1 million people had received at least one dose while 207.2 million people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Nearly 74 million people received a booster dose since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)