U.S. administers 57.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: People are inoculated against coronavirus disease at a vaccination site in Robstown

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 57,737,767 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday morning and delivered 73,377,450 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 17, the agency had administered 56,281,827 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 72,423,125 doses.

The agency said 41,021,049 people had received one or more doses while 16,162,358 people have got the second dose as of Thursday.

A total of 6,181,996 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

