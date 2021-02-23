U.S. administers 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Senior citizens receive vaccinations against coronavirus disease in Evanston, Illinois

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 65,032,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 82,114,370 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 22, the agency had administered 64,177,474 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 75,205,940 doses.

The agency said 44,544,969 people had received 1 or more doses while 19,882,544 people have got the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 6,627,820 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

