U.S. administers 78.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

People wait for COVID-19 vaccinations at mass vaccination site in Manhattan in New York
(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed 102,353,940 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and administered 78,631,601 doses in the country.

The tally included both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

The tally posted on Feb. 28 showed the agency had administered 75,236,003 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 96,402,490 doses.

The agency said 51,755,447 people had received one or more doses, while 26,162,122 people have had the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 7,178,616 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

