U.S. administers 80.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

COVID-19 vaccination drive for retired nuns at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet independent living center in Los Angeles
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 80,540,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday morning and delivered 107,028,890 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 2, the agency had administered 78,631,601 doses of the vaccines and distributed 102,353,940 doses.

The agency said 52,855,579 people had received one or more doses, while 26,957,804 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.

A total of 7,218,655 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

