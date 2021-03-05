U.S. administers 85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

COVID-19 vaccination drive for retired nuns at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet independent living center in Los Angeles
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 85,008,094 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday morning and delivered 114,133,115 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 4, the agency had administered 82,572,848 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 109,905,530 doses.

The agency said 55,547,697 people had received one or more doses, while 28,701,201 people have received the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 7,306,425 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • 'It feels amazing': New Yorkers cheer reopening of movie theaters

    New York City's cinemas re-opened on Friday after nearly a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, an encouraging sign for the city's residents that life in the Big Apple may start to normalize again. "As soon as I read the movie theaters were open, I got a ticket literally 10 minutes later."

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed at $4.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day.

  • Buy Boeing Stock. Things Are Finally Going Right With the MAX Jet, Pandemic, and Oil Prices.

    Cannaccord analyst Ken Herbert upgraded shares of the jet manufacturer to Buy. He raised his target for the stock price to $275 from $200.

  • UFC 259 Preview Show: Championship tripleheader

    Don't miss Jim "Gries" Grieshaber and Jeff Cain breaking down UFC 259 and it's tripleheader of championship bouts ahead of Saturday's event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It's MMAWeekly's UFC 259 Preview Show! Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 259 main event. The co-main event sees Amanda Nunes put her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. And bantamweight beltholder Petr Yan defends against Aljamain Sterling in a third title fight. UFC 259 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya More > UFC 259 face-offs! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • A vaccination at your door? J&J quickly spurs new ways to distribute shots

    The recently approved Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is opening up a menu of new ways to get shots into arms.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $114.65, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day.

  • U.S. is ahead of pace on COVID vaccines

    The U.S. is now vaccinating an average of 2 million people a day, up from 1.3 million in early February.Why it matters: That puts us on track to hit President Biden's goal of 100 million doses a month ahead of schedule.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: "54 million people have received at least one dose," the N.Y. Times reports.Mega-sites and around-the-clock operations are kicking in: New York will open three mass vaccination sites on Friday, and three more sites will go around-the-clock.Georgia is also preparing to open five sites in two weeks.FEMA has seven sites of its own in California, New York and Texas, the Times notes, with more on the way.What's next: Parents with children and younger teens are anxious to know when they can all get vaccinated — but the reality is that they may not be able to get their whole family protected for months, per Axios' managing editor David Nather.Pfizer and Moderna both have completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older, and they expect to release the data over the summer, the AP reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: to erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Friday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • U.S. condemns China's Hong Kong moves, working to 'galvanize' action against abuses

    The United States on Friday called China's moves to change the Hong Kong electoral system a direct attack on its autonomy and democratic processes and said Washington was working at "galvanizing collective action" against Chinese rights abuses. Earlier on Friday, Beijing proposed legislation that would tighten its increasingly authoritarian grip on Hong Kong by making changes to the electoral committee that chooses the city's leader, giving it new power to nominate legislative candidates. The measure, set to be approved during a week-long session of China's rubber-stamp parliament, would further marginalize a democratic opposition decimated after Beijing imposed national security legislation following anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

  • The Senate is debating Biden's COVID stimulus bill. When can you expect help? Here's what we know.

    The bill is currently being considered in the Senate, where Republicans who oppose it are attempting to delay its final passage in the chamber.

  • Buckingham Palace continues to protect Prince Andrew but it's a different story for Meghan Markle

    The palace hasn't publicly looked into Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, but it's investigating bullying claims against Meghan Markle.

  • NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet

    NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive. The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after setting down on the red planet to seek signs of past life. “This is really the start of our journey here,” said Rich Rieber, the NASA engineer who plotted the route.

  • Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ after daily record Covid death toll

    Comments come as Brazil’s health system on the ‘verge of collapse’

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Audit finds major gaps in US bio weapons detection system

    A U.S. program created after the 2003 anthrax attacks to help detect biological weapons provided protection in less than half the states and couldn't detect many of the known threats, according to a report released Thursday. The program known as BioWatch, which described itself in a mission statement as a nationwide early warning system, was capable of detecting only six of 14 biological agents known to be potential threats. It also left detection equipment exposed and unguarded, the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security found.

  • Luxury carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first new Formula 1 car in more than 60 years with the help of Tom Brady and Daniel Craig. Take a look at the AMR21.

    Aston Martin's AMR21 will be driven by Germany's Sebastian Vettel and Canada's Lance Stroll in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

  • Nearly 40 people killed in Myanmar's protests

    "Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the 1st of February."Christine Schraner Burgener, The United Nation's special envoy for Myanmar, confirmed 38 people were killed in protests on Wednesday.It was the country's most violent day since demonstrations broke out against last month's military coup.Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds in several towns and cities, witnesses said.Four children were among those killed, according to aid agency Save the Children and local media reported hundreds have been arrested.A 19-year-old woman, Kyal Sin, also known as 'Angel' was one of two shot in the second largest city Mandalay.Images showed her in the protests wearing a T-shirt that read 'Everything will be Ok.'One youth activist described in a message to Reuters that it was " horrific, it's a massacre."Wednesday's bloodletting more than doubled the death toll since protests began.A spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to requests for comment.In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "appalled" by the increase in violence."We call on all countries to speak with one voice to condemn brutal violence by the Burmese military against its own people and to promote accountability for the military's actions that have led to the life loss of life of so many people in Burma."Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council is due on Friday to hold a closed session on Myanmar.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Trump state department staffer arrested on Capitol riot charges

    FBI claim defendant was employed by State Department and possessed Top Secret security clearance