U.S. administers 87.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

A nurse draws a Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at East Valley Community Health Center in La Puente
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 87,912,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and delivered 116,355,405 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of doses are for both Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 5, the agency had administered 85,008,094 doses, and distributed 114,133,115 doses.

The agency said 57,358,849 people had received one or more doses, while 29,776,160 people have received the second dose as of Saturday.

A total of 7,349,495 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

