U.S. administers more than 316 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 316,048,776 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 377,935,390 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 314,969,386 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 17 out of 377,215,060 doses delivered.

The agency said 176,290,249 people had received at least one dose while 148,459,003 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

