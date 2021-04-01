U.S. administers nearly 154 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: The first members of the Hassebroek family are vaccinated in New York


(Reuters) - The United States has administered 153,631,404 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 200,496,635 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 31, the agency had administered 150,273,292 doses of the vaccines and distributed 195,581,725 doses.

The agency said 99,565,311 people had received at least one dose while 56,089,614 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

A total of 7,731,353 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

