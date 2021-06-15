U.S. administers nearly 311.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Vaccination center in California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 311,886,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 374,865,165 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 310,645,827 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 14 out of 374,398,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 174,674,144 people had received at least one dose while 145,768,367 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • Erdogan says U.S.-Turkey problems can be solved after Biden meet

    President Tayyip Erdogan said after his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that they have no problems that cannot be solved, even while he gave no indication of progress on the biggest stalemate, Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles. At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan called the talks "productive and sincere" and he emphasized his long years of friendship with the U.S. leader. The discussion - for which Erdogan waited five months after Biden's inauguration - stressed the need for better dialogue, set a positive tone for the future and covered cooperation in areas such as Syria, Erdogan said.

  • Biden, Erdogan upbeat about ties but disclose no breakthrough

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sounded upbeat after their first face-to-face talks on Monday, although they did not announce major breakthroughs in the relationship between the two allies, at odds over Russian weapons, Syria, Libya and other issues. "We had a positive and productive meeting, much of it one-on-one," Biden told a news conference after their meeting in Brussels. "Our teams are going to continue our discussions and I'm confident we'll make real progress with Turkey and the United States," he added.

  • Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data

    The Justice Department will tighten its rules around obtaining records from members of Congress, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, amid revelations the department under former President Donald Trump had secretly seized records from Democrats and members of the media. “Consistent with our commitment to the rule of law,” Garland said Monday in a statement, “we must ensure that full weight is accorded to separation-of-powers concerns moving forward.” Garland’s statement came as a Justice Department official said the top national security official, John Demers, planned to leave by the end of next week.

  • 3 COVID-19 vaccine doses can improve immunity in solid organ transplant recipients: Study

    An extra boost of a vaccine may mean more protection for organ transplant recipients in their fight against COVID-19, a new study finds. Unlike the robust immune response and protection found in their immunocompetent counterparts, these individuals have been shown to have a blunted immune response when given COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Immunocompromised individuals were excluded from studies of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

  • The Murdaugh murder case is rife with rumors and questions. Here’s what we know

    While police are saying little to nothing about the homicides of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, speculation has filled the void of information.

  • Harris announces $1.25 billion for community lenders

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday that the Biden administration is distributing $1.25 billion to hundreds of community lenders in an effort to help boost the economic recovery from the coronavirus for small businesses and disadvantaged business owners. “President Joe Biden and I knew that more than repair, we must re-imagine our economy,” Harris said during an event at the White House. “Small businesses, of course, are at the center of this re-imagining.”

  • White House pushed Trump’s attorney general to investigate whether Italian satellites caused voter fraud

    White House chief of staff wanted DOJ to investigate conspiracy concerning Italian satellites

  • Trump calls publishing houses ‘sleezebags’ after reports say he can’t land a book deal

    Former president insists he is working on a ‘much more important project’

  • Trump supporters organise ‘Trumparilla’ boat parade to mark his 75th birthday

    About 200 people participated in the boat parade

  • Canadian military’s second-in-command forced to quit over golf game with official accused of sexual misconduct

    Lt Gen Rouleau described the golf outing with Gen Vance as a ‘private activity’

  • Capitol insurrectionist stars on Russian state TV before Biden-Putin summit

    Richard Barnett introduced as a ‘colourful character’ by Russia’s network ahead of Geneva

  • One woman dead, three injured after car plows into protesters in Minneapolis, police say

    The suspect drove into a crowd gathered in the Minneapolis neighborhood where a Black man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies this month.

  • Trump furious at Republican candidates faking his endorsement, report claims

    Former president’s campaign staff has sent cease and desist letters to candidates claiming they have his support

  • Massachusetts native shot, killed during armed robbery at Dunkin’ in Philadelphia

    Authorities say the man who murdered 40-year-old Christine Lugo is believed to responsible for five other killings.

  • China Taishan plant: 'Performance issue' reported at nuclear facility

    Plant owners say there was no leak at the Taishan facility - but gases were released on purpose.

  • Carlos Ghosn: US father and son admit role in Nissan chief's escape

    Michael and Peter Taylor are accused of helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape Japan in 2019.

  • Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies aged 65 following accident

    The movie and TV star died after being involved in a scooter collision 10 days ago in New York.

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Four mass shootings in six hours across US leave six dead and dozens injured

    Attacks occurred between Friday night and early Saturday morning

  • Myanmar prosecutors present sedition charge against Suu Kyi

    Prosecutors in the trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi presented arguments on Tuesday that she incited public disorder and flouted coronavirus restrictions, part of a package of charges the ruling military junta is seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control. Suu Kyi and other members of her government and party were arrested by the military after its Feb. 1 coup, and criminal charges were brought against some of the top figures on a litany of charges that their supporters and independent observers say are bogus. Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party had been due to start a second five-year term in office after winning a landslide victory in a general election last November.