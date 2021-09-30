U.S. administers nearly 393 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

·1 min read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 392,909,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 474,245,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. 

  Those figures are up from the 391,992,662 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 473,954,085 doses delivered. 

  The agency said 214,332,261 people had received at least one dose while 184,601,450 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday. 

  The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. 

  About 4.03 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wall St slides, S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since COVID outbreak

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following a tumultuous month and quarter wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington. The U.S. Senate and House approved a stopgap spending bill to keep the government running late in the session, but after a brief market uptick, stocks resumed their decline, dragging even the Nasdaq into the red after trending higher most of the day. "The market’s been resilient, but the risk tied up in the policy headlines over the debt ceiling, the chaos around these spending bills is weighing on the markets a bit as the quarter comes to a head," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • Hey businesses — borrow your money now before it's too late

    There are noticeable shifts underway in the commercial lending space — lenders say there's not much demand and borrowers say they are cash-rich. Something will give as we approach the new year.

  • UPDATE 2-S&P says U.S. risks severe downgrade but it expects debt ceiling fix

    S&P Global Ratings on Thursday warned of "severe and extraordinary" consequences for financial markets if the United States defaults on its debt, although it added it expects the U.S. Congress will ultimately address the debt ceiling in a timely manner. "It would be unprecedented in modern times for an advanced G-7 country, like the U.S., to default on its sovereign debt," S&P said in a bulletin. Joydeep Mukherji, credit analyst for the United States, warned that a default would prompt the credit rating agency to slash its rating for the country with the world's biggest economy to D, its lowest level.

  • Rising Loans Support U.S. Bancorp (USB), Cost Woes Prevail

    U.S. Bancorp (USB) stock is tailormade for your portfolio, on its sound liquidity, rising revenues and sturdy capital-deployment initiatives. Yet, a concentrated loan portfolio and mounting costs pose headwinds.

  • Misinformation online 'has significantly handicapped public health efforts': Doctor

    Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Dr. Ben Weston joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content.

  • Enbridge (ENB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Enbridge (ENB) closed at $39.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day.

  • Why Moderna Is up Today While the Market Is Down

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was having a healthy Thursday on the market. The coronavirus vaccine stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading following the announcement of a new company facility, and on the back of generally favorable developments in the fight against COVID-19. Moderna said that it is investing in the facility, to be known as the Moderna Science Center and located near the company's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • Exxon to get boost from higher natural gas, crude prices in Q3

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said late Thursday that higher prices for crude and natural gas will boost its bottom line in the third quarter.

  • Why these stocks could be big winners over the next decade

    It's time to dial up your exposure to value stocks, argues investing pioneer Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates. Here's why.

  • Tesla Stock Was Tame This Week. How It Became a Low-Volatility Stock.

    Investors in EV giant Tesla haven't felt the turmoil of the market this week. Shares barely budged as large-cap stocks seesawed.

  • Kansas City hospital mandated COVID shots for employees. Here’s how many left instead

    Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • Moderna Is Likely to Get FDA Approval for Smaller Booster, Report Says

    The biotech said Sept. 1 it had submitted initial data on a booster shot that was half the size of the prime doses for vaccine recipients.

  • COVID: Seniors over 60 'strongly urged' to stay home for 4 weeks – Eldercare agency

    Those aged 60 and above, as well as those living with them, have been "strongly urged" by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to continue staying home, particularly if they are unvaccinated.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Teaches GOP Basic Female Anatomy During Abortion Hearing

    "Once again we’re in a room of legislators who are attempting to legislate reproductive systems that they know nothing about," the congresswoman said.

  • Here’s 8 Things You Should Know Before Your Partner Takes Viagra

    If Viagra doesn’t work for your partner right away, don’t panic.

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • Anti-Vax Hospital Workers Dishonor This Nurse’s Dying Wish

    Courtesy Kelseyleigh HeplerAs some health-care workers balk at taking an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine with fewer known side effects than eating Chicken McNuggets, we should remember and honor the thousands of frontline heroes who died risking their lives to save others.Those fallen health-care workers were as brave in the pandemic as any soldiers in war and they prominently include a 49-year-old Pennsylvannia ICU nurse named Deanna Reber. Her final message to us was imparted in an obituary penn

  • Study highlights difficulty of stopping antidepressants

    A study of British patients with a long history of depression highlights how difficult it can be to stop medication, even for those who feel well enough to try. Slightly more than half the participants who gradually discontinued their antidepressants relapsed within a year. Both groups had been taking daily doses of common antidepressants, had recovered from their most recent bout of depression and felt healthy enough to consider stopping the drugs.

  • How a group with right-wing ties duped tens of thousands of Americans into buying COVID-19 drugs that don't work

    Patients may have spent $6.7 million for medical advice and $8.5 million for prescriptions, The Intercept reported.