U.S. administers nearly 393 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 392,909,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 474,245,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 391,992,662 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 473,954,085 doses delivered.

The agency said 214,332,261 people had received at least one dose while 184,601,450 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 4.03 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.