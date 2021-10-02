U.S. administers nearly 394.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

People receive COVID-19 booster vaccination in Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 394,690,283 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday and distributed 478,362,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 393,756,866 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 477,069,555 doses delivered.

The agency said 214,870,696 people had received at least one dose while 185,143,698 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 4.74 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

