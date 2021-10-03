U.S. administers nearly 396 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

People receive COVID-19 booster vaccination in Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 395,934,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday and distributed 478,410,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 394,690,283 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 478,362,045 doses delivered.

The agency said 215,233,625 people had received at least one dose while 185,492,579 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 5.3 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

