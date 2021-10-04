U.S. administers nearly 397 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Students receive COVID-19 vaccines at the University of Memphis
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 396,919,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 478,392,765 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 395,934,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

The agency said 215,502,382 people had received at least one dose, while 185,788,098 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 5.71 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

