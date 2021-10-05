U.S. administers nearly 398 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 397,718,055 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 479,356,915 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 396,919,564 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday, out of 478,392,765 doses delivered.

The agency said 215,737,487 people had received at least one dose while 186,060,146 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 6.01 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

