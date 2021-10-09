U.S. administers nearly 402 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 401,819,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 487,277,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 400,669,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Friday out of 485,713,525 doses delivered.

The Atlanta-based agency said 216,889,814 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 187,215,471 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Roughly 7.8 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

