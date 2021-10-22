U.S. administers nearly 412 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 411,963,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 501,613,665 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 411,010,650 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 498,702,405 doses delivered.

The agency said 219,900,525 people had received at least one dose, while 190,179,553 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 12 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

