U.S. administers over 398 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

People receive COVID-19 booster vaccination in Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 398,675,414 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 480,427,985 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 397,718,055 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of 479,356,915 doses delivered.

The agency said 216,012,495 people had received at least one dose while 186,385,751 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Roughly 6.4 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

