U.S. administers over 411 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Cal State Dominguez Hills student Yomaria De Santiago receives a Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Carson, Los Angeles
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 411,010,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 498,702,405 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 410,189,737 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 20 out of 496,915,265 doses delivered.

The agency said 219,624,445 people had received at least one dose while 189,924,447 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 11.6 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

