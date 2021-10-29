U.S. administers over 419 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 419,020,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 514,925,015 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 417,795,537 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 28 out of 510,735,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 220,860,887 people had received at least one dose while 191,997,869 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 16.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

