U.S. administers over 519 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

FILE PHOTO: Children age 5-11 receive vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
(Reuters) - The United States has administered over 519.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Those figures are up from the total of 518 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

The agency said 246.8 million people in the United States had received at least one dose, while 207.7 million were considered to be fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EST on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot inoculation.

More than 75.4 million people had received a booster dose since Aug. 13, when the United States first authorized an additional round of shots in the face of waning protection from the original series of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The government has urged all eligible Americans to get booster shots as COVID-19 cases surge due to the highly infectious Omicron variant of the virus.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

