U.S. advisers say no need for Disinformation Governance Board

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen after a news conference near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as U.S. authorities accelerate removal of migrants at border with Mexico, in Del Rio
Kanishka Singh
·1 min read
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Homeland Security Department said there was no need for the Disinformation Governance Board created by President Joe Biden's administration earlier this year.

The recommendation from a Homeland Security Advisory Council subcommittee comes two months after Nina Jankowicz, the head of Biden's disinformation-fighting advisory group, resigned.

The board's creation provoked criticism from right-wing critics of Biden and skepticism from some experts, who felt a government agency should not be responsible for tackling disinformation since the government itself is often accused of wrongdoing.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said at the time that the board was being "grossly and intentionally mischaracterized" and that it was not about censorship or policing speech.

DHS said the board was intended to advise the government on how to fight lies spread by, for example, foreign countries such as Russia or China, or human traffickers.

DHS said in May it was pausing the board's activity pending a "thorough review."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; additional reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Stephen Coates)

