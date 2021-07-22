U.S. agency approves three airport security agreements with Amazon.com air unit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. agency said on Thursday it is permitting three airports to enter into security agreements with Amazon.com's Amazon Air unit that will allow the company to assume some security functions.

In a notice, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Cincinnati/Northern, Baltimore/Washington (BWI), and Chicago Rockford can enter into agreements allowing Amazon Air to assume some security functions.

"Amazon Air possesses the latest, sophisticated access control and monitoring systems that enhance security by significantly restricting access to cargo and aircraft," TSA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

