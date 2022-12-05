U.S. agency investigating crypto firms for misconduct

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representations of virtual cryptocurrencies on U.S. dollar banknotes
1
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. agency that probes allegations of deceptive conduct confirmed on Monday that it had investigations open into several cryptocurrency firms for "possible misconduct."

The Federal Trade Commission spokesperson declined to name the firms or say precisely what actions prompted the investigations.

"While we can't comment on current events in the crypto markets or the details of any ongoing investigations, we are investigating several firms for possible misconduct concerning digital assets," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Bloomberg said in a report that the investigation was linked to misleading advertising but the FTC spokesperson declined to confirm this.

The spectacular implosion of FTX recently sent fresh shock waves through the cryptocurrency industry, with the value of bitcoin down sharply this year.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which also has regulations mandating disclosures from individuals promoting securities, has cracked down on celebrity endorsements, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian on allegations of promoting a crypto token on her Instagram account without proper disclosure that she had been paid.

The FTC has also pursued companies that presented themselves as cryptocurrency-related firms but which were allegedly nothing more than scams.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Latest headlines for Saturday, December 3

    Latest headlines from Denver7 for Saturday, December 3, 2022.

  • Judge to rule whether teen accused of Black Bob Park murder will face adult charges

    Seven teens were charged in the murder at Black Bob Park in Olathe this spring. The district attorney initially filed motions to charge them as adults, excluding two 13-year-olds, who weren’t old enough under state law.

  • Opinion: Is China working toward collaboration, competition or conflict?

    Opinion: China has sought partnerships and allies as part of a new global order focused on collective goals rather than personal freedoms.

  • With a 83% stake, Oxley Holdings Limited (SGX:5UX) insiders have a lot riding on the company

    Every investor in Oxley Holdings Limited ( SGX:5UX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • More Americans will give tips this holiday season, but will most likely give less than in the past

    Story at a glance A new survey from Bankrate.com found that more U.S. adults planned to tip around the holidays this year. But those tips will most likely be smaller than in years past. Tippers might be less generous this holiday season due to inflation pushing up the price of gas, food and…

  • El Salvador sends troops to gang-run capital suburb

    STORY: The move is the latest escalation in a crusade against gang violence that began in March, which human rights groups say has been marred by unjustified detentions."Soyapango is totally surrounded," the president wrote on Twitter early Saturday, referring to the municipality in the eastern part of the capital region known to be a stronghold of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.Bukele tweeted that 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 agents had surrounded the city.Government representatives declined to comment on the deployment in the municipality, which has a population of about 300,000 and was previously considered impregnable for law enforcement.Since he began his plan to combat gangs, Bukele has ordered the arrest of more than 50,000 alleged gang members, whom he describes as terrorists and has denied basic procedural rights to.The plan aims to reduce the Central American country's homicide rate to fewer than two a day, after dozens of Salvadorans were killed in a single weekend in March.

  • Woman killed by machine gun fire while trying to cross Dnipro on a boat in Kherson

    In Kherson Oblast, a woman was killed by machine gunfire while crossing the Dnipro river with her husband on the way from their cottage. Source: Kherson City Council Quote: "On 4 December, a 65-year old woman was wounded by machine gunfire while trying to cross Dnipro river on the way from their cottage in Holoprystanskyi region.

  • ‘Zoning laws are critical’: Are you allowed you to build an extension — or list your home as a short-term rental? This new website will help you find out.

    Redfin plans to add zoning data to over 70 million homes' listing pages, to provide more information to buyers before they jump into the market.

  • The Force Behind a 1% Tax That Crushed Indian Crypto Trading

    All signs indicate India’s powerful finance minister disdains cryptocurrencies, and now she is setting the G-20 agenda for how the world's economic powers will regulate it. That’s why Nirmala Sitharaman is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it’s ‘baffling’ that Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t in custody

    Brian Armstrong of Coinbase has been critical of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in the wake of the crypto platform's collapse.

  • U.S. Army awards contract to Bell for next-generation helicopter

    The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter. The Army's "Future Vertical Lift" competition is aimed at finding a replacement as the Army looks to retire more than 2,000 medium-class UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters built by Sikorsky since the 1970s.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.

  • Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones

    The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.

  • Even convicted scammer Anna Sorokin thinks Sam Bankman-Fried's defense is a lame attempt at saving himself

    Anna Sorokin said Sam Bankman-Fried's apology tour is insincere garbage. His "I didn't know" defense is not a reasonable excuse for CEOs.

  • Verizon looking to ‘increase the pace of execution’ amid leadership change

    Change is coming to Verizon Communications Inc. after a tough year for the company's consumer wireless business.

  • Vatican vendettas: Alleged witness manipulation jolts trial

    The text message to the Vatican monsignor offered forgiveness along with a threat: “I know everything about you … and I keep it all in my archives,” it read. The message was one of more than 100 newly revealed WhatsApp texts and other correspondence entered into evidence at the Vatican courthouse last week that have jolted a financial crimes trial involving the Holy See’s money-losing investment in a London property. The texts have cast doubt on the credibility of a key suspect-turned-prosecution witness and raised questions about the integrity of the investigation into the London deal and other transactions.

  • Trump suffers Mar-a-Lago defeat as he claims Jan 6 rioters are treated ‘unconstitutionally’

    As it happened - Rolling coverage of the former president and investigations into his affairs

  • Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe

    A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday in connection with an ongoing federal criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. David Rivera, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2013, was arrested at Atlanta’s airport, said Marlene Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami.

  • Lockheed Martin, Israel's Rafael to develop laser weapon system

    U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin and Israeli contractor Rafael have teamed up to create a high-energy laser weapon system, based on a technology already under development in Israel that could be market ready next year. The idea, the companies said on Monday, is to produce a version of the Iron Beam, which is a laser-based air defence system being developed separately by Rafael and Israel's Ministry of Defense, geared towards the U.S. market and elsewhere. Israel hopes to deploy Iron Beam as early as next year as a much cheaper alternative for neutralising enemy rockets and drones than the interceptor missiles it currently uses.

  • Attack on North Carolina electric grid 'new level of threat,' governor says

    (Reuters) -North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Monday warned of a "whole new level of threat" after this weekend's gunfire attacks on two electrical substations that left almost an entire county in the freezing dark. Schools in Moore County will be closed for a second day on Tuesday and 38,000 households were still without power amid freezing nighttime temperatures after the Saturday shootings that Cooper called criminal attacks. Utility workers investigating the outages over the weekend found gates broken and evidence of gunfire damage to equipment at two substations in Moore County, an area popular with tourists and known for golf resorts including Pinehurst, which has hosted the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup tournaments.