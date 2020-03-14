U.S. agency issues emergency order to speed coronavirus relief deliveries

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said late Friday it was issuing a national emergency order to waive hours-of-service requirements for commercial vehicle drivers transporting emergency coronavirus relief.

The agency of the U.S. Transportation Department said the order covers deliveries including medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, food for emergency restocking of stores; and supplies and equipment like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants. It marks the first time the agency has issued a nationwide order and requires that after deliveries are complete, drivers must receive the required time off. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Richard Pullin)