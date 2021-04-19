U.S. agency reviewing potential additional cases of severe side effects linked to J&J shot - CDC

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The United States is reviewing reports of potential additional cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot beyond the half dozen cases of serious blood clots that caused it to pause administration of the vaccine earlier this month, a top U.S. public health officials said on Monday.

"We are encouraged that it hasn't been an overwhelming number of cases but we're looking and seeing what's come in," U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on a Monday press briefing. She added that the agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were monitoring the U.S. government's database for additional reports of side effects.

U.S. federal health agencies last week recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under 50 given the shot developed rare blood clots.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci predicts resumption of J&J COVID-19 vaccine use

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday predicted that U.S. health regulators will end the temporary pause on distributing Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, adding he expects a decision could come as soon as Friday. U.S. health regulators recommended last week that use of the J&J vaccine be paused after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots in women, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel is set to meet on April 23 to discuss the next steps for the vaccine.

  • South Africa regulator recommends lifting J&J vaccine pause after some conditions

    "These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder," the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said. SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson & Johnson's local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns. South Africa suspended the rollout of the J&J vaccine in the "implementation study" on Tuesday, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

  • Man 'stalking' Taylor Swift arrested in New York

    The suspect, who says Swift is communicating with him on social media, tried to enter her apartment.

  • Minneapolis hunkers down ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict

    ‘We don’t know what will happen,’ local shopkeeper says

  • What Is the Scandi Sense Diet?

    Those Scandis really have life figured out. If they’re not showing us how to exercise and help the environment at the same time , they’re...

  • Every American adult is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

    The United States has reached a key milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, as every adult in the country is now eligible to receive a vaccine. As of Monday, all adults in each U.S. state, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, were eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to The New York Times. The final states to open up eligibility to their entire adult population on Monday were Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont, per Axios. "It's truly historic that we have already reached this milestone," the University of Washington Medical Center's Dr. Nandita Mani told the Times. President Biden announced in March he was directing states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1. But as states increasingly moved to open up vaccinations to all adults sooner than that, Biden later moved the deadline up to April 19, and the goal of meeting this earlier date was successfully met on Monday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of American adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and about 32.5 percent of adults are fully vaccinated. At this rate, according to the Times, the U.S. is on pace to have 70 percent of its population vaccinated by the middle of June. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

  • Climate change: Future-proofing coffee in a warming world

    A "forgotten" coffee plant that grows in warmer conditions could help ensure the drink's future.

  • Navalny moved to prison hospital as allies say he could die in "days"

    The most prominent critic of Vladimir Putin has been on a hunger strike for almost 3 weeks over his treatment in prison, and now his allies say it's "life and death."

  • Movie night under the stars? This digital mini projector is 'phenomenal' — and it's on sale for just $50

    Why schlep to a movie theater when you can create your own? We found a top-rated mini projector for a whopping 60 percent off.

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • Veteran Syria opposition figure Michel Kilo dies of COVID-19

    Michel Kilo, an exiled veteran Syrian opposition figure, died Monday of complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in Paris where he lived, family and friends said. Kilo spent time in prison during the rule of late Syrian President Hafez Assad in the early 1980s and more recently from 2006-2009 under his son, current President Bashar Assad. Formerly a member of the Communist Party, Kilo spent time in both Damascus and France, where he later settled.

  • I Did Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Workouts For A Week And Barely Survived As A Mere Mortal

    “I was sprinting faster and farther.”

  • US officials may need 2 weeks or more to determine if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine causes rare blood clots

    The CDC still might not have enough data to evaluate a blood clot link by its Friday meeting, two senior health officials told Politico.

  • Oxford human challenge trial to re-expose healthy volunteers to Covid

    Healthy young volunteers who have previously had Covid will be deliberately exposed for a second time during “human challenge” trials. Scientists from Oxford University are recruiting participants aged 18 to 30, to see how the immune system responds in a bid to develop better vaccines. The research is seeking to establish what kind of immune response stops people from becoming reinfected - and future studies may examine what level of protection is given against new variants. In the first phase of the study, up to 64 healthy participants who have previously been naturally infected with Covid will be re-exposed to the same virus, in carefully controlled conditions. Recruitment is open to those aged between 18 and 30, who had a positive PCR test for Covid at least three months ago, and are fit and healthy. The trial will test different doses of infections to see what levels take hold, and start replicating, without producing symptoms. Scientists said a follow-up trial could see how the participants respond to a new variant, such as the South African type, in order to try to establish how best to protect against new threats. Researchers said the volunteers, will be reimbursed £5,000 for their time and inconvenience in the year-long trial, which includes 17 days quarantined in a specially designed hospital suite. Participants will be placed under close supervision, and those who develop symptoms will receive Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment, they said. Last week an observational study of 3,000 young people in the US, found that 10 per cent of those who had previously been infected with Covid became reinfected. Human challenge trials are controversial, because they involve purposefully infecting a subject with a pathogen, in order to study the effects of that infection. Doing so in controlled circumstances will allow scientists to learn more about best to boost immunity, and prevent reinfection, they said.

  • Biden urges Americans to 'please get the vaccine'; every US adult now eligible for jabs: Live COVID-19 updates

    Every U.S. adult is now eligible to get a vaccine as of Monday, a deadline set by President Joe Biden. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • This May Almost Double Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Shows

    Having the personality trait known as neuroticism can make you more susceptible to Parkinson's disease, a new study suggests. If you're not sure what being neurotic is—aside from reading the descriptor in reviews of sitcoms and Woody Allen movies—it's an actual clinical diagnosis. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated.Neuroticism Gives You a Greater Risk of Parkinson'sFor the new study published in the journal Movement Disorders, researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine analyzed data collected by the UK Biobank, which recruited nearly half a million people aged 40 to 69 from the mid-to-late-'90s and followed them for 12 years. (Each person's neuroticism was assessed when they joined the study.) The scientists found that people who scored in the top quartile of neuroticism had more than an 80% greater risk of Parkinson's, compared to those who scored lower."Anxiety and depression are comorbid with Parkinson's disease," said Antonio Terracciano, a geriatrics professor who led the study. "Many people with Parkinson's tend to be anxious or tend to get depressed. Part of that could be due to the disease and how it alters the brain and can have an influence on emotions. Part could be a psychological reaction of having a diagnosis of the disease."According to a 2017 report in the journal World Psychiatry, neuroticism is defined as "the trait disposition to experience negative affects, including anger, anxiety, self‐consciousness, irritability, emotional instability, and depression." People with high levels of neuroticism "respond poorly to environmental stress, interpret ordinary situations as threatening, and can experience minor frustrations as hopelessly overwhelming."RELATED: 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay GuptaWhat is Parkinson's disease?Parkinson's disease is a degenerative brain disorder that causes a long-term decline in motor skills and physical functions. As Parkinson's progresses, nerve damage in the brain causes levels of dopamine to drop, leading to symptoms such as tremors, slow movement, stiffness and loss of balance. Known as the "feel-good" hormone, dopamine gives us a sense of reward; it also helps control body movements. Neuroticism has been associated with dementia in previous smaller studies. It has also been connected with a variety of other health problems, "including anxiety, mood, substance, somatic symptom [sleep issues], and eating disorders," the World Psychiatry report says.RELATED: 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVIDShould younger people worry?Does this mean younger people with depression have a higher risk of developing Parkinson's years later? That may be so. "Individuals who score high in neuroticism are at higher risk for poor health outcomes across the lifespan, particularly in the domain of mental health and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and related dementias," said Terracciano. "Some clinicians think that the anxiety and depression is just the result of Parkinson's. However, our findings suggest that some emotional vulnerability is present early in life, years before the development of Parkinson's disease."Parkinson's affects about 1% of all older adults, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease. The causes of Alzheimer's&dementia are not well understood, but scientists believe both genetic and environmental factors contribute. Talk to your doctor if you feel you're at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.

  • Stewart-Haas Racing's struggles and other observations from the first quarter of the 2021 NASCAR season

    Kevin Harvick is the only SHR driver in the top 20 in the points standings.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Judge resigns after repeatedly using n-word

    Natalie T. Chase is stepping down from the bench after being found to have ‘undermined confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary’ in a number of incidents

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent