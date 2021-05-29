U.S. agency says employers can mandate COVID-19 vaccination

The seal of the The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. companies can mandate that employees in a workplace must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Friday.

The EEOC, in a statement posted on its website explaining its updated guidance, said employees can be required to be vaccinated as long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.

In addition, employers may offer incentives to workers to be vaccinated, as long as they are not coercive, it said.

The vast majority of employers have been reluctant to require workers to be vaccinated. A survey by management-side law firm Fisher Phillips earlier this year found that only 9% of the more than 700 employers surveyed said they were considering mandating vaccines.

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Lai and other pro-democracy activists given additional prison time

    Hong Kong authorities on Friday sentenced 10 pro-democracy politicians and activists, including media mogul Jimmy Lai, to an extra 14-18 months in prison over a 2019 protest, the South China Morning Post reports.Why it matters: It's another signal that the Chinese Communist Party is increasingly trying to silence dissidents in Hong Kong.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe sentencing was handed down ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, 1989, when the People's Liberation Army cracked down on mass, student-led democracy protests.Details: All 10 individuals have pleaded guilty to organizing the protest, which took place Oct. 1, 2020, and led to clashes. Law enforcement had banned the gathering. Lai, who is currently detained pending trial under the CCP's national security law, was sentenced to an additional 14 months.Protest organizer Figo Chan and former lawmakers Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung each received 18-month prison sentences. Lee and Leung were already imprisoned after earlier convictions involving other protests. At the sentencing on Friday, Judge Amanda Woodcock said, "They did call for a peaceful, rational and non-violent procession but how naive and unrealistic was that considering what was happening on a daily basis was the opposite,” according to SCMP.The big picture: Authorities have banned the annual June 4 vigil marking the Tiananmen Square massacre for the second year in a row, citing COVID concerns, per SCMP. More than 10,000 people were arrested during Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. Roughly 2,500 have been convicted, AFP reports.More than 100 people face charges under the national security law, which can carry imprisonment for life.Other activists called the sentencing excessive and a setback for the movement, according to SCMP.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nintendo's 4K version of the Switch, a very poorly kept secret, might be coming this fall

    The video game industry is packed full of poorly kept secrets, both because games are often made by massive corporations that employ people who are really excited to brag to their friends about the new kinds of stabbing that will be in the next Assassin’s Creed and because the industry—as fun and innovative as it tries to be—is often very predictable. Nintendo likes to think it’s the exception to this rule, since it’ll do a loop-de-loop when people expect it to zig or zag, but one thing you can absolutely count on Nintendo to do is make new iterations of its portable hardware to introduce features that should’ve been there all along. The Game Boy Color put color on the Game Boy, the Game Boy Advance SP put a light on the Game Boy Advance, later DS iterations improved internet connectivity, later 3DS versions added extra buttons (or removed the 3D feature entirely), and now it sounds like Nintendo is finally ready to admit that it’s working on a similar update to the Switch.

  • You can download ‘Among Us’ for free on PC right now

    Few video games turn into genuine crossover cultural phenomenons, but two games in the past several years have taken the world by storm. The first is Fortnite, which, in addition to being the subject of one of the most fascinating lawsuits in the technology industry, is the most popular game in existence. The second is …

  • Can’t Wait For Nintendo’s New Switch Pro? We’ve Found the Best Switch Deals Online

    Ahead of the upgraded Nintendo Switch release, Nintendo's popular (and often sold-out) handheld console is back in stock at these retailers

  • California governor pardons formerly incarcerated firefighters

    Bounchan Keola and Kao Saelee were facing deportation to Laos after spending decades in prison for teenage convictions Kao Saelee was released from Ice detention last week after decades behind bars. Photograph: Handout California’s governor has issued pardons to two formerly incarcerated firefighters who had been threatened with deportation to Laos after spending most of their lives in the US. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the pardons for Bounchan Keola, 39, and Kao Saelee, 41, who were both sent to US immigration authorities last year after spending decades in prison for teenage convictions and had battled wildfires as incarcerated firefighters. Both men told their stories to the Guardian from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) jails last fall, prompting national outrage about their potential deportation to Laos, a country their families had fled as refugees decades ago. “I could never have imagined this would happen,” Saelee told the Guardian by phone after learning the news. Saelee, who was two years old when his family left Laos, spent 22 years in prison for a robbery when he was a teen, and after completing his sentence was transferred to Ice for deportation. He was released from an Ice jail last week and came home to his family in the Fresno, California, area, reuniting for the first time in decades. Another photo of Kao Saelee on his first day of freedom after two decades, from his sister. pic.twitter.com/k7CoL2SHgX— Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) May 21, 2021 Keola spent more than two decades in prison after he was prosecuted as an adult at age 16 and accepted a plea deal in a second-degree attempted murder case. At the end of his sentence last year, he served on the frontlines of massive wildfires as part of an inmate firefighting program. He was hit by a fallen tree and suffered a near-fatal injury. Instead of returning to his family in the Bay Area after serving his sentence, the prison transferred Keola directly to Ice while he was still recovering from his serious injuries. Newsom called Keola on Friday to deliver the news. “I thought somebody was trying to prank me, but [the governor] said, ‘Thank you for your service as a firefighter and keep up the good work,’” Keola told the Guardian after the call. “This is all I wanted – a second chance to live this American life,” he added. “We came to this country to have a better life.” Keola is of Khmu descent, an ethnic minority, and had escaped the country after the Vietnam war. Saelee is of Mien descent, a minority that also faced persecution after the war. Bounchan Keola, second from left, with his sister, left, Thongsouk Keola, and parents after being released from prison. Photograph: Courtesy of Thongsouk Keola Newsom’s pardons mean both men will no longer face deportation threats, can return to being legal permanent residents, can get work authorization and eventually apply for citizenship, said Anoop Prasad, a staff attorney with the Asian Law Caucus, who has represented both men. “It’s a huge relief, and I’m incredibly happy for Kao and Boun and their families who for the last year have been constantly worried that they would be permanently separated,” Prasad said. “I’m glad Governor Newsom was able to see that they are more than their convictions from when they were teenagers, and I hope he sees the same is true for so many people inside prison,” he added. With the clemency grant, Keola said he was hopeful he could now serve as a licensed firefighter. Advocates have also been pressing Newsom to end his practice of voluntarily transferring people from state prisons to immigration, calling it a form of double punishment. It’s a policy that continues to lead to deportations of refugees under Biden. After Saelee and Keola spoke out, state lawmakers across California called for Newsom to pardon them and pushed for legislation that would end the transfers and protect people from deportation.

  • These workers get left behind when Idaho governor ends federal unemployment benefits

    In quest to get Idahoans back to work, governor’s decision to pull out of programs too early will hurt self-employed and gig workers the most, writes opinion editor Scott McIntosh.

  • E3 2021: The Rumors We’re Most Excited About

    While E3 2021 is shifting to an all-digital format this year, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be light on announcements. Dozens of popular publishers have already scheduled their press conferences – including Nintendo and Microsoft – and it’s shaping up to be a massive, multi-day event. The free convention will take place from June 12th to June 15th, with a …

  • ‘Scared’ boy in car calls 911 on mom accused of drunk driving, Kansas police say

    A boy “scared for himself and his siblings” called 911 on his mom, police say.

  • Japan to consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines amid calls to help Taiwan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel urged that part of its stock of AstraZeneca Plc doses be provided to Taiwan, which hailed the move and urged a swift decision. Taiwan is battling a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated only about 1% of its people, while Japan has secured more than 400 million doses, or double what its adult population needs. "We think it's important to ensure fair access to safe and effective vaccines in every country and region towards achieving universal health coverage," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Boris Johnson 'refused to send' Carrie Symonds' letter of complaint about their dog

    Carrie Symonds drafted a letter of complaint following a newspaper report on her dog, claiming the animal's rights were being infringed like a child, but Boris Johnson refused to send it after he described it as "nonsense". Ms Symonds reportedly went "crackers" over the "completely trivial" story in The Times last March about their dog, Dilyn, according to Dominic Cummings. The story claimed that Ms Symonds and the Prime Minister were considering re-homing the dog because of its poor health. According to the Daily Mail, the letter Ms Symonds drafted accused The Times of being in breach of the Editors’ Code of Practice in Clause 1 (Accuracy), Clause 2 (Privacy), Clause 3 (Harassment) and Clause 6 (Children). The draft letter, which was signed by both their names, said it was "totally untrue to suggest that he suffers from chronic ill health" and added that "Dilyn is and always will be a much loved member of our family". The letter claimed the article made a number of "highly inaccurate damaging allegations about our home and private life" and that it was "extremely upsetting and hurtful". It details that the couple had received "abuse" from the public who had been "misled into believing that we would callously rehome our much-loved family dog". It ends by saying the couple have been left with no option but to "pursue the matter formally with IPSO". Mr Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser, told the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees on Wednesday that the story had contributed to chaotic scenes in Downing Street as the Government was scrambling to respond to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Cummings said that the Prime Minister had been distracted by the story when he reportedly told him there were "big problems coming" if self-isolation measures were not announced immediately, warning of "100,000 to 500,000 deaths". Mr Cummings said: "It sounds so surreal it couldn't possibly be true... that day, The Times had run a huge story about the Prime Minister and his girlfriend and their dog. "The Prime Minister's girlfriend was going completely crackers about this story and demanding that the press office deal with that." The report at the time stated Dilyn had proven quite a "sickly animal" and quoted one Whitehall source predicting: "I'm not sure that dog is going to make it through the next reshuffle." However, sources told the Mail that Mr Cummings intervened and told Mr Johnson it was a waste of time.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • The Hurricanes switched up their lines after warmups. It took another switch late to win.

    If Rod Brind’Amour overthought things early in Game 6, he figured it out late.

  • Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

    ‘This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre’

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • Boris Johnson unaware Tory donor paid part of flat refurbishment bill, report finds

    Boris Johnson told an official inquiry that he was unaware who paid the bill for his Downing Street flat refurbishment. A report by his ethics adviser found he acted "unwisely" by pursuing upgrades without knowing how they would be funded, but cleared him of breaking the ministerial code. Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister's independent adviser on ministers' interests, revealed that the work first began when he was in hospital with Covid in early April last year. His report also confirmed that Mr Johnson wanted to create a trust to help cover the cost of Downing Street upgrades and that the Conservative Party initially footed the bill. However, it found that he knew "nothing about" Lord Brownlow personally paying off some invoices after he was named provisional head of the trust that was being set up. Mr Johnson lives in the flat above Number 11 Downing Street with his fiance, Carrie Symonds, who is credited with helping design the refurbishment, and their child, Wilfred.