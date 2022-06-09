U.S. agency upgrades Tesla Autopilot safety probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is upgrading its probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with its advanced driver assistance system Autopilot.

The auto safety agency in August opened a preliminary evaluation to assess the performance of the system in 765,000 vehicles after a series of crashes in which Tesla vehicles struck stopped emergency vehicles. NHTSA is upgrading its probe to an engineering analysis, a required step before it could seek to compel a recall.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

