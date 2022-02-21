U.S. Agrees to a Biden-Putin Summit in Principle: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed in principle to attend a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as long as Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine, the White House said.

Oil and gold gave up early gains on the U.S. statement, even as there was no response so far from the Kremlin. News of a possible summit came after Russia and Belarus said joint military drills due to end last weekend were being extended. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine, calling such claims propaganda and “hysteria.”

A French official said the so-called trilateral contact group -- Russia, Ukraine and the Organization For Security and Co-operation in Europe -- would hold talks Monday to work toward restoring a cease-fire in areas of eastern Ukraine held by Russia-backed separatists. That follows a surge in reports of violations of the cease-fire, with tit-for-tat allegations between the separatists and Kyiv. The Russian and French foreign ministers are expected to speak Monday by telephone, while European Union foreign ministers are meeting.

All times CET:

Oil, Gold Give Up Gains After U.S. Statement (8:08 a.m.)

Oil and gold ceded early gains in Asia after the U.S. said Biden was prepared to meet with Putin. West Texas Intermediate fell as much as 0.8%, reversing a more than 2% advance. Treasury futures also retreated.

Global commodity markets have whipsawed by the prolonged standoff over Ukraine, which comes at a time of already robust demand, surging prices and concern over fast-depleting inventories. Raw materials are trading close to a record, boosting inflation and complicating the task for central banks as they seek to tame the pace of price gains without derailing the recovery.

Russia has not yet confirmed Putin’s participation in any summit.

U.S. Says Biden, Putin Agree to Summit ‘In Principle’ (2:15 a.m.)

The U.S. said it agreed to a summit between Biden and Putin -- as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine. It follows a call between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who had spoken earlier on Sunday with Putin.

The substance of any meeting would be set when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet on Thursday.

“President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

U.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities (6:01 p.m.)

The U.S. has told allies that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would potentially see it target multiple cities beyond the capital Kyiv, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Cities that could also come under attack include Kharkiv in the northeast and the seaport cities of Odessa and Kherson in the south, said the people, Western officials who asked not to be identified talking about sensitive matters. They didn’t provide details on the intelligence they said underlined the calculations.

Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine. Russian officials last week mocked Western intelligence after similar warnings that an invasion could happen as soon as Feb. 15 or 16.

France Says Three-Way Donbas Talks on Monday (4:33 p.m.)

The trilateral contact group -- Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE -- will hold talks Monday to work toward a restoration of the cease-fire in Ukraine’s Donbas region, a French official said. Macron and Putin agreed to the talks during their call on Sunday, the official said.

The Kremlin hasn’t confirmed the talks and didn’t address the matter its readout of the Macron-Putin call. Cease-fire violations in the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk republics have surged in the past week.

