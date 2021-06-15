U.S. agriculture chief backs proposed meatpacking investigator

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday threw his support behind a proposal to establish a special investigator to address concerns about anti-competitive practices in the meat and poultry industries.

Republican U.S. Senators Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Charles Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana have proposed legislation to create an office for a special investigator within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. lawmakers and the USDA are seeking to address concentration in the beef processing industry in the aftermath of a ransomware attack against meatpacker JBS SA that disrupted U.S. meat production and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed office would have a team of investigators, with subpoena power, dedicated to preventing and addressing anticompetitive practices and enforcing antitrust laws in meatpacking, according to a statement from the senators.

"I think it's a good proposal," Vilsack said at a congressional budget hearing. "I think it's part of what needs to be done."

Four companies including JBS in 2018 slaughtered about 85% of U.S. grain-fattened cattle that are made into steaks, beef roasts and other cuts of meat for consumers, according to the USDA.

The USDA has separately said it plans to strengthen its enforcement of a 100-year-old federal law intended to protect farmers and ranchers from unfair trade practices. The agency also said it will support increased processing capacity as part of a $4 billion initiative to strengthen the country's food system.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • 'We are focused on violence': Biden administration releases domestic terror strategy

    Joe Biden's four-pronged plan includes $100 million in the proposed 2022 budget to add personnel at the departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

  • FBI Agents Association says domestic terrorism should be federal crime

    The FBI Agents Association, which represents more than 14,000 active and former special agents, lauded the Biden administration's new national strategy for countering domestic terrorism but said the act should be made a federal crime.Why it matters: No federal criminal offense exists for domestic terrorism, even though it is defined under federal law, and policy makers have for years deliberated whether to create a specific penalty for committing the act.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'

    The FBI has warned that followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory could again engage in violence against political opponents out of frustration that the theory's predictions have not come true. Believers in the conspiracy theory - which casts former President Donald Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals - played a prominent role in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Those have included predictions of disclosures about Democrats' involvement in child-trafficking rings, Hillary Clinton's arrest and the restoration of Trump to the White House.

  • Italia Independent, Pacha Ink Eyewear Licensing Agreement

    The first eyewear collection will debut next month at both Pacha and Italia Independent stores and e-commerce platforms.

  • Vera Bradley (VRA) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does Vera Bradley (VRA) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • London theatres face 'disastrous delay' for full re-opening

    At London's Dominion theatre, "The Prince of Egypt" cast rehearse a dance weeks ahead of the show's re-opening. The musical welcomes back audiences on July 1 with social distancing - measures big West End productions had hoped would end next week so that they could re-open fully but have now been postponed by a month. "We are very fortunate that we have a very large auditorium and we are able to go ahead with a socially distanced audience," producer Neil Laidlaw told Reuters.

  • Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

    Trail-blazing space reproduction research that yielded healthy baby mice produced using freeze-dried sperm stored for years in orbit is showing the possibilities of procreation beyond Earth, with future implications for humans exploring the cosmos. Scientists said they produced 168 offspring using mouse sperm cells that were stored aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for five years and 10 months and then rehydrated back on Earth, injected into unfertilized egg cells and transferred into female mice at a Japanese laboratory. The sperm cells were exposed to radiation 170 times greater than sperm kept in ground storage for comparative purposes at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Center.

  • Climate scientists' prescription for meaningful climate risk disclosure

    With financial regulators marching toward rulemaking on the disclosure of risks associated with climate change, scientists have identified some ways new requirements could fall short. Why it matters: Right now, large institutional investors, such as overseers of pension funds, and ordinary individuals lack a full picture of how much climate change risk is contained in their portfolio. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the

  • Pre-owned business jet shortage drives sellers' market, demand for new luxury planes

    A shortage of newer-model business jets is driving up prices of second-hand aircraft, a trend that is expected to deliver a windfall for luxury planemakers as new affluent buyers enter the market. That is expected to push up demand for new jets from planemakers like General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream, Textron Inc and Bombardier Inc since buyers have fewer pre-owned options, and the price gap between old and new narrows. "There are virtually no young pre-owned aircraft available - good news for would-be sellers and for (planemakers)," said aviation analyst Rolland Vincent.

  • Report: Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to visit Broncos

    Will the Mile High City be his next landing spot?

  • French scientists investigate rise in Alpine snow turning red

    French scientists have recorded a rise in Alpine snow turning from white to pinkish red, warning the colour shift could be a marker of accelerating climate change. The Alps are covered with a thick mantle of white snow from winter to spring but as the slopes warm with the approach of summer, some mysteriously shift to turn various shades of orange, red and red. Locals call the phenomenon “sang de glacier”, or “glacier blood”, while others dub it “watermelon snow”. It has been observed for centur

  • Mack, Heavens go from sharing sofa to sharing weekend moment on Korn Ferry Tour

    Willie Mack III made his first Korn Ferry Tour cut on Sunday, and he did so with friend Christian Heavens on the bag.

  • Meme Stocks Are Everywhere — Except When They’re Not

    RAPT Therapeutics stock more than doubled on Monday. No, that doesn't make it a meme stock. Here is how to sort out memes, pump-and-dump schemes, and biotech volatility.

  • All-Star Open underway at Texas Motor Speedway

    Watch as the All-Star Open goes green to set the stage for the NASCAR Cup Series' All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • In test for Ivory Coast, controversial ex-president Gbagbo heading home

    Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo returns on Thursday to a country that he left in humiliation almost a decade ago, forced out after a bloody conflict and dispatched to The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity.

  • Why California Is Building New Houses in the Path of Wildfires

    The state's housing crisis is pushing more people to areas with lower prices but bigger risks

  • Over 30 kilograms of cocaine worth $1.2 million wash ashore during turtle nesting survey at Cape Canaveral

    Over 30 kilograms of cocaine in 24 separate packages -- worth approximately $1.2 million -- were discovered washed ashore during a turtle nesting survey at a Cape Canaveral Space Force station last month. The strange incident occurred last month on May 19, when wildlife manager at the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron, Angy Chambers, was patrolling the beach while performing a sea turtle nesting survey when she said she noticed a small package wrapped very tightly in plastic and tape, according to a statement from the U.S. Space Force. Thinking it could be drugs, Chambers said she immediately contacted the 45th Security Forces Squadron.

  • Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as judge on powerful D.C. federal appeals court

    The Senate voted 53-44 on Monday to confirm judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.Why it matters: The court is often viewed as a stepping stone for the Supreme Court, and Jackson is considered a favorite to receive a nomination if a Supreme Court vacancy opens up. President Biden has promised to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • GM's self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5 billion credit line

    BERKELEY, California (Reuters) -General Motors Co's majority owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday it would gain access to a multi-year $5 billion line of credit with GM's finance arm to fund its purchase of Origin vehicles starting in early 2023. "This bumps up Cruise's total war chest to over $10 billion as we enter commercialization," Dan Ammann, chief executive of the Cruise unit, which also counts Softbank and Honda as minority investors, said in a blog posting. This past month, General Motors began assembling the first of about 100 pre-production Cruise Origin all-electric vehicles to be built this summer for validation testing, Cruise said.

  • Kraft Heinz CEO 'very concerned' about inflation surge, says company studying whether to raise prices

    Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio says the food and beverage giant is studying whether it will increase its prices amid rising concerns about inflation.