U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden signs the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, in Washington
Stephen Nellis, Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper
·5 min read

By Stephen Nellis, Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper

(Reuters) - The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips.

The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s. If effective, they could hobble China's chip manufacturing industry by forcing American and foreign companies that use U.S. technology to cut off support for some of China's leading factories and chip designers.

"This will set the Chinese back years," said Jim Lewis, a technology and cybersecurity expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington D.C.-based think tank, who said the policies harken back to the tough regulations of the height of the Cold War.

"China isn't going to give up on chipmaking ... but this will really slow them (down)."

In a briefing with reporters on Thursday previewing the rules, senior government officials said many of the measures were aimed at preventing foreign firms from selling advanced chips to China or supplying Chinese firms with tools to make their own advanced chips. They conceded, however, that they had not secured any promises that allied nations would implement similar measures and that discussions with those nations are ongoing.

"We recognize that the unilateral controls we're putting into place will lose effectiveness over time if other countries don't join us," one official said. "And we risk harming U.S. technology leadership if foreign competitors are not subject to similar controls."

The expansion of U.S. powers to control exports to China of chips made with U.S. tools is based on a broadening of the so-called foreign direct product rule. It was previously expanded to give the U.S. government authority to control exports of chips made overseas to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and later to stop the flow of semiconductors to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, the Biden administration applied the expanded restrictions to China's IFLYTEK, Dahua Technology, and Megvii Technology, companies added to the entity list in 2019 over allegations they aided Beijing in the suppression of its Uyghur minority group.

The rules published on Friday also block shipments of a broad array of chips for use in Chinese supercomputing systems. The rules define a supercomputer as any system with more than 100 petaflops of computing power within a floor space of 6,400 square feet, a definition that two industry sources said could also hit some commercial data centers at Chinese tech giants.

Eric Sayers, a defense policy expert at the American Enterprise Institute, said the move reflects a new bid by the Biden administration to contain China's advances instead of simply seeking to level the playing field.

"The scope of the rule and potential impacts are quite stunning but the devil will of course be in the details of implementation," he added.

Companies around the world began to wrestle with the latest U.S. action, with shares of semiconductor manufacturing equipment makers falling.

The Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents chipmakers, said it was studying the regulations and urged the United States to "implement the rules in a targeted way - and in collaboration with international partners - to help level the playing field."

Earlier on Friday, the United States added China's top memory chipmaker YMTC and 30 other Chinese entities to a list of companies that U.S. officials cannot inspect, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing and starting a 60 day-clock that could trigger much tougher penalties.

Companies are added to the unverified list when U.S. authorities cannot complete on-site visits to determine if they can be trusted to receive sensitive U.S. technology, forcing U.S. suppliers to take greater care when shipping to them.

Under a new policy announced on Friday, if a government prevents U.S. officials from conducting site checks at companies placed on the unverified list, U.S. authorities will start the process for adding them to the entity list after 60 days.

Entity listing YMTC would escalate already-rising tensions with Beijing and force its U.S. suppliers to seek difficult-to-obtain licenses from the U.S. government before shipping them even the most low-tech items.

The new regulations will also severely restrict export of U.S. equipment to Chinese memory chip makers and formalize letters sent to Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) restricting shipments to China of chips used in supercomputing systems that nations around the world rely on to develop nuclear weapons and other military technologies.

Reuters was first to report key details of the new curbs on memory chip makers, including a reprieve for foreign companies operating in China and the moves to broaden restrictions on shipments to China of technologies from KLA, Lam, Applied Materials, Nvidia and AMD.

South Korea's industry ministry said in a statement on Saturday there would be no significant disruption to equipment supply for Samsung and SK Hynix's existing chip production in China.

However, it was necessary to minimise uncertainty through consultation with U.S. export control authorities, it added.

China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday that it firmly opposes the U.S. move as it hurts the normal trade and economic exchange between companies in the two countries and threatens the stability of global supply chains.

"The U.S. should stop the wrongdoings immediately and give fair treatment to companies from all over the world, including Chinese companies."

On Saturday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the move an abuse of trade measures designed to reinforce the United States' "technological hegemony".

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Karen Freifeld in New York; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Joyce Lee in Seoul and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles

    Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, as investors were spooked by new U.S. export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductors made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. The raft of measures, some of which take immediate effect, could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward exporting technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Turkey's 'disinformation' bill to have pre-election 'chilling effect' -Europe watchdog

    Turkey's proposed "disinformation" bill threatens free speech and could further harm journalism ahead of next year's elections, a European rights watchdog's legal body said, calling for Turkey's parliament to reject it. The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe, said prison sentences and other fallout from the draft legislation would be disproportionate to its aims and could lead to "arbitrary restrictions of freedom of expression". President Tayyip Erdogan's government says the legislation would address misinformation in the press and on social media.

  • Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

    Egypt's and Greece's foreign ministers met Sunday in Cairo following controversial maritime and gas deals that their shared rival Turkey signed with a Libyan leader, officials said. Cairo and Athens have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in developing energy resources, combating terrorism, and signing new maritime border agreements with Cyprus. At a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, focused on the memorandums of understanding between Turkey and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the leader of one of two competing governments in divided Libya.

  • Indiana school puts coaches on leave after sexual assault, doping allegations

    Two Huntington University coaches were placed on administrative leave Thursday after two former runners accused them and the school in a federal lawsuit of enabling a culture in which athletes were sexually assaulted, emotionally abused and pushed to use unidentified performance-enhancing substances. The small private school in northern Indiana placed head cross-country coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines on administrative leave "until further notice pending investigation." In

  • Gov. Greg Abbott Appoints First School Safety Chief Four Months After Uvalde Shooting

    Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appointed former U.S. Secret Service agent John P. Scott as the Texas Education Agency’s first chief of school safety and security, a position the governor created in response to the Uvalde mass school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Scott formerly served as a Secret Service agent in the […]

  • Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen calls Putin 'a cornered animal' over stumbles in Ukraine

    "I think we have to take him seriously and think through what the requirements would be to respond to that," he said of Putin on ABC's "This Week."

  • Chinese regulator gives greenlight to fund targeting Korean chipmakers

    China's securities regulator has given the greenlight to the country's first mutual fund targeting top Chinese and South Korean chipmakers, an official at Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co said, amid an escalating Sino-U.S. tech war. The China Securities Regulatory Commission's approval comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the world's two largest economies. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, seeking to hobble China's chip industry.

  • Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club's former Evansville leader sentenced to federal prison

    The club's president was accused of operating a methamphetamine trafficking organization.

  • How Trump's influence is playing out in 2022 midterm races

    Former President Donald Trump isn't on the ballot this November, but his brand of politics has influenced races across the country. Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, authors of "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021," Scott MacFarlane and Nikole Killion join Major Garrett to discuss.

  • General Staff shows how Canadians train Ukrainian soldiers in Britain

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 10:58 Canada has resumed the Ukrainian training mission in the UK; instructors note that Ukrainians are incredibly motivated to learn. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "Together with our allies in the United Kingdom, Canadian Armed Forces soldiers are now conducting targeted training for Ukrainian recruits on the essential individual and collective military skills that are needed to enable them

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • Trump ‘understands how much legal jeopardy he’s in,’ says Haberman

    Maggie Haberman, senior New York Times political reporter, joins Meet the Press in an exclusive interview to discuss former President Donald Trump.

  • How Biden’s Chip Actions May Be Broadest China Salvo Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry, a series of restrictions that together represent some of the strongest actions taken so far to contain the rise of a geopolitical rival.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Tr

  • It’s Time for the Federal Government to Say Goodbye to Columbus Day

    On Monday we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States. Across the United States, tribal, federal, states, and local governments will be closed. Of course, the federal holiday does not celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

  • Japan reopens to tourists with shuttered souvenir shops, hotel staff shortage

    As Japan throws open its doors to visitors this week after more than two years of pandemic isolation, hopes for a tourism boom face tough headwinds amid shuttered shops and a shortage of hospitality workers. From Tuesday, Japan will reinstate visa-free travel to dozens of countries, ending some of world's strictest border controls to slow the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help invigorate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen's slide to a 24-year low.

  • The science behind why your dog copies your behavior and tears up when they're reunited with you

    A growing body of research suggests that dogs mirror their owners' behavior. They may also be able to tell when we're stressed or lying.

  • Strictly Legal: No rest for the MyPillow guy

    Strictly Legal is a weekly column for The Enquirer.

  • Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

    Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured. Police arrested Yoni Barrios, 32, after a short chase blocks from where they say he attacked four showgirls and ended up stabbing eight people on Thursday. An arrest report released Friday said Barrios told police some of the victims had laughed at him and he “let the anger out.”

  • US gas prices will likely rise after the OPEC+ snub to Biden — but not for drivers in these 3 states, experts say

    As issues at US refineries get resolved and come back online, some states including California are likely to see prices drop even as OPEC+ cut output.

  • 24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should

    "Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."View Entire Post ›