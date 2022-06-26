U.S. aims to raise $200 billion as part of G7 rival to China's Belt & Road

G7 leaders summit
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States aims to raise $200 billion in private and public funds over five years to fund needed infrastructure in developing countries under a G7 initiative aimed at countering China's multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road project, the White House said on Sunday.

U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the plans, flanked by other Group of Seven leaders, some of whom have already unveiled their own separate initiatives, at their annual gathering being held this year at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany.

Increasingly worried about China, G7 leaders first floated plans for the project last year, and are formally launching it now under a fresh title, "Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment" while dropping the moniker "Build Back Better World" first coined by Biden during his presidential campaign.

Biden will unveil several specific projects at a G7 side event, joined by leaders from Britain, Germany, Japan, the European Union and Canada, vowing to focus on projects that help tackle climate change as well as improve global health, gender equity and digital infrastructure. Notably absent will be French President Emmanual Macron who had formally joined the Chinese infrastructure program.

"The president's not thinking that we need to spend dollar for dollar versus China ... though if you add up what the U.S. and the G7 partners are going to be announcing, it comes pretty close to the number," one senior U.S. official told reporters.

The funds would be raised through grants and federal funds, and by leveraging private-sector investments, the White House said, adding that hundreds of billions of additional dollars could come from multilateral development banks, development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds and others.

China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) scheme, which Chinese President Xi Jinping launched in 2013, involves development and investment initiatives in over 100 countries, with a range of projects including railways, ports and highways.

White House officials say Xi's plan to create a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trade route has provided little tangible benefit for many developing countries, with top jobs going to Chinese workers, while increasing rates of forced and child labor.

Biden will highlight several flagship projects, including a $2 billion solar development project in Angola with support from the Commerce Department, the U.S. Export-Import Bank, U.S. firm AfricaGlobal Schaffer, and U.S. project developer Sun Africa.

Together with G7 members and the EU, Washington will also provide $3.3 million in technical assistance to Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal as it develops an industrial-scale flexible multi-vaccine manufacturing facility in that country that can eventually produce COVID-19 and other vaccines.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will also commit up to $50 million over five years to the World Bank’s new global Childcare Incentive Fund, a project aimed at address the gap in suitable childcare infrastructure.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Porter)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran launches rocket into space as nuclear talks to resume

    Iranian state television said Sunday that Tehran had launched a solid-fueled rocket into space, drawing a rebuke from Washington ahead of the expected resumption of stalled talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. It's unclear when or where the rocket was launched, but the announcement came after satellite photos showed preparations at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province, the site of Iran's frequent failed attempts to put a satellite into orbit. State-run media aired dramatic footage of the blastoff against the backdrop of heightened tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, which is racing ahead under decreasing international oversight.

  • New US weapons package for Ukraine includes 18 patrol boats to help protect its riverways from the Russian invasion

    The United States said it will provide 18 patrol boats to help Ukraine protect its riverways as part of the latest $450 million security aid package.

  • Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

    Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Responding to that sentiment, the Democratic-led House of Representatives last month passed on a party-line vote — most Democrats for, all Republicans against — a bill designed to crack down on alleged price gouging by energy producers. “There are much more plausible candidates for what’s going on," said Jose Azar an economist at Spain’s University of Navarra.

  • Macron warned he risks giving Putin 'a licence to manipulate the world'

    Boris Johnson has told Emmanuel Macron that a peace deal with Russia would cause “enduring instability” and give Vladimir Putin licence to manipulate the world.

  • Ukraine’s intelligence agency calls for a no fly zone in response to Russia's threats to attack US embassy in Kyiv

    The issue of closing Ukraine’s skies has not yet been resolved, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine wrote on Telegram on June 24, in response to a recent Russian threat to strike the U.S. embassy in Kyiv.

  • Oil prices could slump to $75 a barrel in a recession — or jump to $150 if European sanctions slam Russian supplies, BofA says

    Analysts at Bank of America laid out scenarios where Brent crude oil prices could hit $75, $102, and $150 per barrel.

  • New Israeli military technology allows operators to 'see through walls'

    Camero-Tech's Xaver 1000 uses an advanced AI-based tracking algorithm to detect objects and people behind walls, the company said.

  • Live updates | G-7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence

    In a jab at China, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the G-7 is offering “sustainable, quality infrastructure” and will be “listening closely to the recipient countries.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are having “a profound impact.”

  • Russian aircraft strikes Kyiv with long-distance missiles, causing substantial damage

    According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat, speaking during a briefing following the attack, multiple X101 missiles (NATO: AS-23 Kodiak) were launched by Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombardiers.

  • Russia's Putin to make first foreign trip since launching Ukraine war

    Vladimir Putin will visit two small former Soviet states in central Asia this week, Russian state television reported on Sunday, in what would be the Russian leader's first known trip abroad since ordering the invasion of Ukraine. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and led to severe financial sanctions from the West, which Putin says are a reason to build stronger trade ties with other powers such as China, India and Iran. Pavel Zarubin, the Kremlin correspondent of the Rossiya 1 state television station, said Putin would visit Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and then meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo for talks in Moscow.

  • Former Iran conscripts say unfairly blocked from US travel

    Two years ago, Leili Ghazi quit studying biomedical engineering in Iran and seized the chance to travel to the United States to build a new life for herself and her parents. Now, the 22-year-old is separated indefinitely from her family because her father performed required military service more than two decades ago as a conscript for a branch of the Iranian armed forces that the U.S. government years later declared a foreign terrorist organization. The designation bars anyone associated with the group from traveling to the United States, including her dad.

  • Elite Russian Kantemirov division practically non-existent now, says Ukrainian fighter

    Over the course of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military’s elite 4th Guards Tank division, also known as the Kantemirov division, has virtually ceased to exist, Andriy Nikolaychuk, an officer of the mechanized battalion of the 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade, told Radio NV on June 25.

  • Zelenskyy: 45 missiles prove that sanctions against Russia are not enough, nor are weapons for Ukraine

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 22:55 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the 45 Russian missiles fired on Ukraine by Russia on 25 June prove that global sanctions against Russia are not enough.

  • Greta surprises Glastonbury: Stop the oil ‘loopholes,’ she tells roaring crowd

    Greta Thunberg roused the crowd at the popular Glastonbury festival into chants of “climate … justice.”

  • Biden, G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and his G7 counterparts will agree on an import ban on new gold from Russia as they broaden sanctions against Moscow for its war against Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday. The United States has rallied the world in imposing swift and significant economic costs on Russia to deny President Vladimir Putin the revenue he needs to fund his war in Ukraine. According to the source, the U.S. Treasury Department will issue a determination to prohibit the import of new gold into the U.S. on Tuesday, in a move aimed at further isolating Russia from the global economy by preventing its participation in the gold market.

  • BEA's new US$209 million southern China headquarters in Qianhai to serve as gateway to Greater Bay Area expansion, co-CEO Adrian Li says

    Bank of East Asia (BEA), a 104-year-old Hong Kong bank, will move into its 1.4 billion yuan (US$209 million) southern China headquarters in Qianhai next year, which will serve as a launch pad for its expansion in the Greater Bay Area. The 20-storey tower will house the bank's new Qianhai branch, its Greater Bay Area retail banking operation centre and innovation lab. About 500 employees will move in next year, said co-chief executive Adrian Li Man-kiu, a scion of the family that has run the bank

  • Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in second half of 2022

    The S&P 500 is down around 18% year-to-date, on track for its worst first half of any year since 1970, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, as the Fed tightens monetary policy in its fight against the highest inflation in decades. With investor expectations fluctuating between continued high inflation and an economic downturn caused by a hawkish Fed, few believe the market's volatility will dissipate anytime soon. "We don't expect the choppiness and volatility we've seen over the first half of the year to subside," said Timothy Braude, global head of OCIO at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

  • Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged US to arm Ukraine with tanks and Patriot AA systems

    During his speech at the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington DC on June 24, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for Ukraine to be armed with modern weaponry.

  • Door Dash delivery woman robbed at Memphis church, police say

    Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a Door Dash driver after she made a delivery to a church, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Russia has lost an estimated 34,700 troops in its war against Ukraine thus far

    Russian troops lost approximately 170 men in combat operations on Ukrainian territory on June 24, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in their daily count of total Russian losses in the Russo-Ukrainian war.