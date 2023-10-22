U.S. Air Defense Missiles Sent to Middle East as Attacks Surge
The Pentagon will be sending additional air defense missiles to the Middle East to protect U.S. troops in light of a spike in attacks on American military bases in the region during the Israel-Hamas war. American officials announced Saturday that they have also alerted the military to be at the ready in case of a sudden deployment to the Middle East, as Israel reportedly plans for a ground invasion of Gaza. Defense Secretary said in a statement that “these steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for U.S. forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel.”