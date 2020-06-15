U.S. Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off U.K. coast

A file photo shows a U.S. F-15C Eagle jet fighter in flight. AP

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off the coast of England on Monday, the Air Forces' 48th Fighter Wing confirmed.

The jet, deployed from Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in eastern England, northeast of London, crashed at about 4:40 a.m. Eastern.

"At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board," the 48th Fighter Wing said in a brief statement, adding that the cause of the crash and the status of the pilot remained unclear.

The Air Force said a British search and rescue team had been called to support the efforts to find the pilot.

Hours before the crash, RAF Lakenheath posted a photo to the base's twitter account showing F-15s in flight, saying the 48th Fighter Wing was ready to "take on Monday."

Ready to take on Monday like...#WeAreLiberty! #ReadyAF pic.twitter.com/QrwCrHp5bv

— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020

