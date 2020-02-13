The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Stealth Fighter Is Older Than You Think, and Getting Better by the Day

The U.S. Air Force’s $169-billion budget proposal for 2021 lavishes hundreds of millions of dollars on the service’s small fleet of F-22 Raptor stealth fighters.

The Air Force is working hard to boost the F-22’s ability to communicate with other forces while also developing a new command-and-control system that could change the way the Raptor force fights.

But all of these improvements build upon a basic warplane design that dates back to the 1980s. In light of all the money the Air Force is spending on the F-22, it’s worth remembering that the plane itself is not new.

In fact, it’s so old that its main computer runs on microprocessors that were state-of-the-art in home P.C.s … in 1982.

The age of the F-22’s core systems inspired former Secretary of the Navy John Lehman in 2009 jokingly to describe the Raptor as unhackable. "No one in China knows how to program the '83 vintage IBM software that runs them," Lehman told The Wall Street Journal.

The Air Force’s budget proposal for 2021 asks for $665 million for research and development related to the five front-line F-22 squadrons.

The flying branch had six combat-coded F-22 units until a hurricane in 2018 inflicted major damage on Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and compelled the service to disperse to other units the Raptors from Tyndall’s resident combat squadron.

