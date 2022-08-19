U.S. Air Force secretary: China's actions around Taiwan increase risk

FILE PHOTO: Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command drill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Friday that China's actions around Taiwan increase the level of risk and he hoped that China's behaviour returns to the norms that were established before.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging military exercises this month to show its anger about a visit to Taipei of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, blaming Washington for the tension.

Kendall, speaking to reporters on a teleconference from the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam as part of a trip to the region that will also take in Australia and Japan, said: "We are living in a dangerous time".

Referring to China's drills around Taiwan, which included firing missiles over the island and repeatedly crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, normally an unofficial barrier, he said Beijing was being very provocative.

"The military activities that China engaged in during the time of the speaker's visit increased the level of risk and they violated a number of norms, crossing the line was one, firing into the exclusive economic zone of Japan was another, and firing over Taiwan itself was another," Kendall said.

Japan said five of the missiles China fired landed in its economic zone.

"These are not actions that are designed to promote peace and stability in the region, they are very provocative and they increase the level of risk," he said.

While Kendall declined to comment directly on the details of China's crossing of the median line, he said China had overreacted to Pelosi's trip.

"I would hope that their behaviour returns to the norms that were established before," he said.

China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its ties with the United States, and that it has a right to ensure its security and defend its territorial integrity.

Taiwan's government says that as the People's Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan is has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by the island's 23 million people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been overseeing an impressive military modernisation programme, including developing stealth fighters and aircraft carriers, alarming many of its neighbours and the United States.

"I am concerned, I think it's clear to say the United States is concerned, about China's modernisation programmes, and we're also concerned about its behaviour in the region," Kendall said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Chen Lin and Gerry Doyle in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • Ready 24 hours a day - Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft mettle

    Taiwan's air force showcased its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday, saying they were ready for action 24 hours a day as the democratically governed island faces sustained pressure from Chinese military drills. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out exercises around the island after a visit this month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday. Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and sent warships and fighter jets close to Taiwan.

  • 'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan thanks Navy amid China tensions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has visited sailors in the island's navy to thank them for their efforts amid days of war games and military drills by China, calling the pressure they had faced "indescribable". China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging such exercises this month to show its anger at the visit to Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a trip to the Suao naval base on Taiwan's northeastern coast late Thursday, Tsai told sailors that fulfilling their mission in the tight confines of a ship must have been difficult.

  • Taiwan envoy to U.S. says China bullying spurs foreign interest in visits to island

    China's aggressive military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has increased interest from other countries' parliaments in similar trips, the island's de facto ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the self-governed island after a visit earlier this month by Pelosi, who was followed this week by five more U.S. lawmakers. The White House has said China "overreacted" to Pelosi's visit, using it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by launching missiles over Taiwan and staging blockade drills around the island.

  • China risks miscalculation with pressure on Taiwan, U.S. says

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month to show its anger at a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking on a conference call on Wednesday Washington D.C. time, Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said China had used Pelosi's trip as an excuse to change the status quo, jeopardising peace.

  • Xi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit in the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's Next Gran

  • 18 People Who Saw UFOs, And Can't Truly Explain What They Saw To This Day

    Cue the theme song to Unsolved Mysteries, because it seems that a lot of people all over the country have seen an unexplainable flying triangle with three lights in the sky.View Entire Post ›

  • North Korea dismisses Seoul’s offer of aid for nuclear disarmament

    The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s “foolish” offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling past proposals Pyongyang already rejected.

  • 'How can anyone live that way?': Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

    Residents who have left the occupied Black Sea port city of Kherson tell of heavy-handed efforts by Russia to establish permanent control.

  • Ready 24/7, Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft artillery

    STORY: Taiwan’s air force displayed its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday – saying they were ready for action 24 hours a day. The democratically governed island is facing growing pressure from Chinese military drills.China – which claims Taiwan as its territory – has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, on Sunday (August 14) and Monday (August 15).Pelosi’s visit infuriated China – which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time – and sent warships and fighter jets close to the island. On a government-organized media trip to Taiwan's crucial air base in Hualien, the Air Force showed off its anti-aircraft systems.Taiwanese Air defense officer Chen Te-huan said the increased tensions did not faze them: "We were not nervous at all at that time (during China's military exercises), as our regular training is prepared for all-day, 24-hour missile operations. When the Chinese military acted, we were already well prepared. Our soldiers followed the SOP (standard operating procedure), which is our troop training program, as per normal. So actually we were not nervous at all, we were just excited to finish our mission."There have been no clashes between Taiwan’s air force and Chinese fighters. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.Taiwan's government says that because the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan's people.

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backe

  • As Russian shells rain down, Ukraine's Zelensky meets with leaders of U.N. and Turkey

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Turkey's leader and the chief of the U.N. in western Ukraine, far from the war's front lines.

  • Russian occupation authorities bring young people to Kherson to paint over Ukrainian symbols Military Administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 10:13 Russian occupation authorities are bringing people to Kherson to paint over Ukrainian symbols as local residents continue to put up resistance against the occupiers.

  • Taiwan's air force flexes muscles in face of Chinese war games

    China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out military exercises around the island after a visit earlier this month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday. Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and sending warships and fighter jets close to Taiwan, though the scale of the activities has now greatly reduced. On a government-organised trip to the key Hualien air base on Taiwan's mountainous east coast, the first to a military facility since the Chinese exercises began, reporters watched ground crew demonstrate how they rapidly upload weapons onto F-16s, including Boeing Co's Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

  • China Stocks Are No Longer a Sure Thing. Where to Invest Now.

    A powerful engine of global growth is sputtering, and the economic cooperation that underpinned the U.S.-China relationship is at risk. How to invest now.

  • Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea setbacks

    Russia has replaced the commander of its Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet, a state news agency reported on Wednesday, after a series of explosions rocked the peninsula it annexed in 2014 and had previously seen as a secure rear base for its war in Ukraine. Moscow blamed saboteurs for blasts that engulfed an ammunition depot in northern Crimea on Tuesday. Plumes of smoke were later seen rising at a second Russian military base in central Crimea, Russia's Kommersant newspaper said.

  • Mob ransacks, loots 7-Eleven after South LA street takeover

    Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.

  • July: Too Hot, Too Dry or Too Wet

    From drought to deluge, July was a month of weather extremes. On Thursday, experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued their monthly report on climate trends. Here are some takeaways: Last month was the third-hottest July in the United States in NOAA’s 128-year record. The average overnight temperature was the hottest on record for any month. High temperatures at night are dangerous because the human body does not have a chance to cool down. The heat was especially brut

  • Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover

    The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover earlier this week.

  • Ukrainian marines destroys Russian howitzer "Pion"

    Pion. Photo: Wikipedia UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 15:28 The Ukrainian Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian Pion self-propelled heavy artillery unit. Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram Quote: "Our artillery units were launching attacks on the concentration of manpower and military equipment.

  • Ukraine war: Four powerful explosions rock major military airport in Crimea

    Russia plotting ‘false flag’ attack on nuclear plant, says Ukraine Has the West lost interest in the war? ‘London says hi’: Britons put messages on Ukrainian missiles The Russian economy is suffering a catastrophic shock Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast