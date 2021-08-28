U.S. Air Strike Targets ‘ISIS-K Planner’ in Afghanistan

Brittany Bernstein
·1 min read

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member on Saturday in Afghanistan, less than 48 hours after a suicide bombing by the group at the Kabul airport killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 American service members.

“U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties,” U.S. Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban told Fox News.

The drone strike hit a vehicle carrying an ISIS-K leader who was believed to be “carrying out future attacks,” a U.S. official reportedly told the outlet.

The strike killed one individual, according to the Associated Press, though it wasn’t clear if that person was involved in the Thursday bombing.

The air strike came one day after President Biden threatened the perpetrators of the deadly attack saying, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Those left in Afghanistan are 'acutely aware the window is closing' to get out

    Those left in Afghanistan are 'acutely aware the window is closing' to get out

  • U.S. launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast

    Among the 92 killed in Thursday's suicide blast, claimed by Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate, were 13 U.S. service members, the most lethal incident for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in a decade. U.S. Central Command said the strike took place in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul and bordering Pakistan.

  • 'We Will Not Forgive': Biden Vows Retaliation After Kabul Attacks

    President Biden vowed retaliation against the perpetrators of attacks that killed 12 US service members and dozens of Afghans in Kabul on August 26, but said at a press conference on Thursday that evacuations from the Afghan capital would continue.At an earlier press conference, General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), said bombs exploded by the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport and in the area of the Baron Hotel “which is immediately adjacent,” and that gunmen opened fire on civilians after the blasts.He said US authorities believe an affiliate of Islamic State, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), was responsible for the attack. As the press briefing was ongoing, it was reported that Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement disseminated via one its media arms, Amaq News Agency.“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” said Biden, speaking before taking questions at the White House. Of the attackers, Biden said the US had “some reason to believe we know who they are.”“We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation,” said Biden. Credit: White House via Storyful

  • Afghanistan: US drone strike 'kills Isis-K planner'

    The Islamic State group says it carried out Thursday's deadly bombing outside Kabul airport.

  • Philip Rivers wins first game as high school head coach

    Philip Rivers is now a victorious high school football coach. The former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback helped lead St. Michael Catholic to a 49-0 opening victory over McIntosh in his debut as a coach. “Tonight was special,” Rivers said, via Ben Thomas of AL.com. “I’m looking over and Dad is standing [more]

  • 'You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things', Germany tells troops

    Three military aircraft landed on the base, greeted by fire engines spraying fountains of water for the planes to pass through as a welcome ceremony. The aircraft brought home more than 300 soldiers involved in the evacuations, with paratroopers, special forces, military police, medical staff and dog handlers with their dogs among them. "You have seen the outrageous and achieved incredible things," said German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who had welcomed the troops at their stop-over in the Uzbek capital Tashkent and travelled back with them.

  • Afghanistan latest: Pentagon says US drone strike kills ISIS-K planner one day after Kabul airport attack

    The Pentagon announced the airstrike a day after Joe Biden vowed retaliation for a Kabul airport attack by ISIS-K that killed 13 US service members.

  • Biden to ISIS-K: 'We will hunt you down and make you pay'

    President Biden addressed the nation Thursday evening following two bombing attacks outside the Kabul airport that killed 12 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans. Biden blamed Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, for the attack and vowed to avenge those deaths.

  • Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    Brian Cheung joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole meeting and the market’s reaction to the speech.

  • Judge won’t block Missouri law declaring federal gun regulations ‘invalid’

    The U.S. Department of Justice has warned the new Missouri law is leading some police departments to cut off federal agents’ access to evidence in gun crimes.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street surges; U.S. yields fall after Fed's Powell speaks

    Wall Street stocks soared while U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. central bank could begin scaling back its bond buying program by year-end but did not give a firm timeline. Powell's much-anticipated speech was noncommittal on the precise timing of the Fed's bond tapering, unlike earlier remarks by several regional Fed presidents who wanted tapering to start soon. At the Fed's annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference, Powell expressed caution about raising interest rates as the Fed tries to nurse the economy to full employment and would avoid chasing "transitory" inflation.

  • ABC 10News at 7pm Top Stories

    News headlines for Friday, August 27, 2021 from ABC 10News

  • U.S. Hits ISIS With Airstrike in Retaliation for Kabul Airport Attack

    U.S. Navy/Getty ImagesThe United States targeted the Islamic State with an airstrike in Afghanistan in retaliation for the group’s attack on the Kabul airport the day before, the Pentagon announced late Friday.The drone strike killed one Islamic State member in the Nangarhar province believed to be involved in the planning of the terrorist attack, a Pentagon spokesperson said. “Initial indications are that we killed the target,” Navy Capt. William Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, sai

  • This Cool Fall Foliage Map Predicts Exactly When the Leaves Will Change in Your State

    Leaf-peeping season is right around the corner! 🍁🍂

  • U.S. launched drone strike against ISIS-K, likely killing target

    There were no known civilian casualties.

  • White House downplays ability of ISIS-K to strike U.S. homeland

    Hours after terrorist attack in Afghanistan took the lives of a dozen U.S. soldiers and injured 15 more, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki sought to assure the public that the terrorist network that claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing posed no direct threat to the American homeland.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • ‘We need to preserve this local ally’: Republicans push Biden to back resistance against Taliban

    A knot of former Afghan officials and militias in the rugged Panjshir Valley deserve U.S. support against the Taliban, according to a pair of Republican lawmakers.

  • Hurricane Ida poised to intensify, hit coastal Louisiana

    A dangerous scenario is taking shape across the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida, currently a Category 1 storm, is poised to intensify and hit coastal Louisiana on Sunday night or early Monday as a major hurricane of Category 4 intensity.Driving the news: Ida made landfall on the Isle of Youth after rapidly strengthening over a span of several hours from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, with higher gusts, as it approached

  • US military launches drone strike against ISIS-K 'planner' after Kabul attack

    The U.S. military launched a drone strike against a "planner" from ISIS-K, the terrorist organization that claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed about 170 people near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.