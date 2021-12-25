U.S. airlines scrap hundreds of Christmas Day flights due to Omicron

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Humeyra Pamuk and Joel Schectman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Humeyra Pamuk and Joel Schectman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. airlines canceled close to 900 flights on Saturday, the second straight day of massive cancellations as surging COVID-19 infections have sidelined some pilots and other crew members, upending plans for tens of thousands of holiday travelers over the Christmas weekend.

More than 880 Christmas Day flights, including domestic flights and those into or out of the country, were canceled, up from 690 on Christmas Eve, according to a running tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Around 800 flights were delayed.

The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew need to be quarantined.

United Airlines canceled 230 flights, a company spokesperson said.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," spokesperson Maddie King said. She added that the cancellations made up a small portion of United's 4,000 average daily flights during the holiday season.

"We are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays," she said.

FlightAware data showed that Delta Air Lines scrubbed 292 flights as of 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT), while a spokesperson for American Airlines said the carrier had to call off 90 mainland flights. Globally, a total of more than 2,500 flights were called off on Saturday and some 4,200 others were delayed.

"Our operation has been running smoothly, and unfortunately a number of COVID-related sick calls led us to make the difficult decision to pre-cancel some flights scheduled for today," a spokesperson for American Airlines said.

Not all airlines were affected equally. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said there were no issues to report with the carrier's flights on Saturday.

The Omicron variant was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. cases and as many as 90% in some areas, such as the Eastern Seaboard.

The average number of new U.S. coronavirus cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

While recent research suggests Omicron produces milder illness and a lower rate of hospitalizations than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a cautious note about the outlook.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Americans scrambled for COVID-19 tests and many went ahead with their travel plans.

U.S. officials have said that people who are fully vaccinated should feel comfortable proceeding with holiday travel.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Joel Schectman; Editing by Kieran Murray and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers. Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,401 flights on Friday, which fell on Christmas Eve and is typically a heavy day for air travel, according to a running tally on the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. The website showed that 1,779 Christmas Day flights were called off worldwide, along with 402 more that had been scheduled for Sunday.

  • A holly, jolly, balmy Christmas: Major cities could see their highest temperatures in 50-100 years today

    This Christmas could be the warmest in more than 50 to 100 years for parts of the south-central U.S., according to Accuweather.

  • Thousands line up for ‘jingle jabs’ on Christmas in England

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “make the booster a part of your Christmas this year.”

  • 12-year-old boy killed in Orange Mound among 4 dead in Christmas, Christmas Eve shootings

    Four people were killed in three separate incidents, according to police.

  • Covid: Holiday plans disrupted as Omicron surge grounds flights

    Airlines say they are experiencing Covid-related staffing shortages over the busy Christmas period.

  • U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on

    U.S. airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve amid a surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant but millions of wary Americans carried on with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded winter holiday. United Airlines canceled 177 flights and Delta canceled 150 flights, data from the website FlightAware showed as of 11:56 a.m. Eastern Time (1656 GMT).

  • Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

    Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines together canceled more than 600 flights on Friday and Saturday. As of early evening Friday, Delta canceled had 149 flights on Friday and 188 for Christmas Day, according to FlightAware.

  • Steelers offseason Christmas list for 2022

    Here's our Christmas letter to Santa for the Steelers.

  • United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge

    (Reuters) -United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, as the spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant takes a toll on its flight crews and other workers. Chicago-based United on Thursday canceled 120 flights for Friday, while Atlanta-based Delta said it had canceled about 90. FlightAware on Friday said United has now canceled 169 flights on Christmas Eve and Delta has canceled 127, along with another 50 canceled flights for United on Christmas and 89 for Delta.

  • Thousands line up for ‘jingle jabs’ on Christmas Day in England

    Thousands of people across England are spending a few minutes of Christmas Day to line up under leaden winter skies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country.

  • EXPLAINER: Are more defendants testifying at trial?

    Defendants spoke directly to jurors in a series of recent high-profile trials, defying conventional wisdom that the risks of taking the stand usually outweigh the benefits. Among those who chose to testify was Kim Potter, convicted Thursday of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop when the Minnesota police officer mistook her gun for a Taser. Another was Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder last month for shooting three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two and wounding a third.

  • How long you should wait to get tested for COVID-19 after holiday gatherings

    As travel increases, so do cases of COVID-19 as the highly-contagious omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S. As a result, health officials are urging those gathering for the holidays to take precautions.

  • Airlines cancel thousands of holiday weekend flights, blaming Omicron

    Airlines cancel thousands of holiday weekend flights, blaming Omicron

  • 45 Richest Child Stars of All Time

    Not all famous child actors are able to hold onto the success they achieve early in life, but some go on to pursue long-lasting careers -- and accumulate sizable sums of money while doing so. Related:...

  • NJ sets COVID record for third straight day as omicron plays havoc with holiday plans

    The state announced 15,630 newly confirmed cases as the omicron variant continued to contribute to a late-year surge of the virus.

  • A Christmas Story

    A story about friendship, wending its way through many years, and ending with a Ferrari. So it's car related!

  • Kushner investment firm raises more than $3B: report

    Jared Kushner's new investment fund, Affinity Partners, has raised over $3 billion in committed funding from international investors, Reuters reported Thursday.Kushner, a former top White House aide and the current husband of former President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, launched the firm last summer.He will continue to fundraise and look to finalize the $3 billion in commitments for the next few months, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar...

  • UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially in the capital. Around 1 in 20 Londoners likely had COVID-19 on Dec. 16 and early estimates - which could yet be revised - suggest this may have risen to 1 in 10 on Sunday, models from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Friday.

  • Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

    Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.

  • U.S. pauses allocation of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibodies

    The halt on the allocation of the therapies will continue until new data emerges on their efficacy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response said in a joint statement on Thursday. German researchers have also found that Eli Lilly and Regeneron's treatments lose most of their effectiveness when exposed to Omicron in laboratory tests. The U.S. agencies, however, said GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's rival drug sotrovimab appeared to work against Omicron.