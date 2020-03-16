U.S. airlines urgently need $50 billion in grants, loans - letter

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - A group representing major U.S. airlines said the industry needs $50 billion in grants and loans to survive the dramatic falloff in travel demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter made public on Monday, Airlines for America said members need $25 billion in grants and $25 billion in loans, while cargo carriers need $4 billion in grants and $4 billion in loans.

The group warned that major passenger carriers could run out of money by the end of the year or sooner, and that credit card companies could begin withhold cash from sales. They are also seeking significant tax relief. The letter added that "a 30-day domestic travel ban" could add to another $7 billion to $10 billion in lost revenue. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)