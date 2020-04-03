U.S. airports close gates and runways as travel declines due to coronavirus

Some of the nation's busiest airports have shuttered concourses, gates and runways in the last month to cope with a significant decline in travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Airport officials say reducing operations has become a cost-saving measure as airlines slash flights and federal officials urge Americans not to travel internationally.

There are currently no federal bans on domestic air travel. However, many states have issued stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders.

Photos of nearly empty terminals and flight cabins have also circulated on social media.

One of the biggest shutdowns happened at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport when it closed all gates at two concourses this week in response to declined air traffic.

“As passenger activity has declined, McCarran officials are continually evaluating the airport’s infrastructure and operations to identify ways to maximize efficiencies and implement cost-savings measures,” officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Other countries are also taking drastic measures.

London's Heathrow Airport in London is temporarily transitioning to single runway operations starting April 6. The airport plans to alternate which runway it uses on a weekly basis, a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson added that while the airport is seeing fewer flights, Heathrow will remain open so it can continue its role in securing vital medical goods and food for the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Major airports have also consolidated TSA checkpoints along with reduced staff for efficiency since there are fewer travelers. Additionally, some airline tickets counters have been closed.

Here is a look at more specific measures taken at some of the nation's major airports.

Atlanta

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has closed one of its runways to allow airlines to park unused planes there. The airport also closed its domestic north and south TSA checkpoints, and all travelers are going through the main domestic checkpoint.

Officials at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the nation's busiest airport, said flights are down 60% from the daily average.

The airport has about 2,700 arrivals or departures on an average day, but now there are about 1,100, airport spokeswoman Elise Durham said in an email.

Los Angeles

At the Los Angeles International Airport, Delta Airlines is consolidating all operations from Terminal 3 into Terminal 2, and United Airlines is discussing potential consolidation in their terminals, Los Angeles World Airports spokesman Heath Montgomery said.

San Francisco

The San Francisco International Airport has consolidated all flights in the International Terminal to a single concourse through the end of May.

Dallas

The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has closed eight TSA check points and American Airlines has closed ticket counters in Terminals A and C.

Phoenix

In Phoenix, Sky Harbor Airport expects a 50% decline in flights in May for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which are its top carriers.

"April continues to see daily cancellations as the airlines didn’t have a chance to formally change schedules in advance," airport spokeswoman Krishna Patel said.

The airport has closed its B and D security checkpoints in Terminal 4.

Denver

The Denver International Airport closed its north TSA checkpoint and is directing travelers to the south checkpoint.

Bryan Alexander of USA TODAY and Ed Komenda of the Reno Gazette Journal contributed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. airports reduce operations as travel declines due to coronavirus