U.S. Airstrikes Hit Iranian-Linked Facilities in Iraq
The U.S. launched airstrikes early Wednesday against an operations center and a command-and-control node used by Iranian proxies in Iraq to target American and coalition troops. The strikes were part of planned airstrikes against Iran-backed militants under the Biden administration’s recent escalation. Casualties from the strikes remain unknown. A little more than 24 hours before Wednesday’s airstrike, the U.S. killed three Iran-backed militants who were attacking Al Asad Air Base, an Iraqi base where U.S. troops are stationed. American airstrikes in Syria last week killed at least 6 people and were the first strikes against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to cause known casualties.