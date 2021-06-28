U.S. airstrikes target militia groups in Iraq, Syria

Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that 10,000 Islamic State fighters continue to be held in detention in camps run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and that this situation was "untenable". Speaking at the opening of a meeting in Rome to renew international efforts to combat the Islamist militia, Blinken said Washington continued to urge countries, including the 78 member countries of the coalition against Islamic State, to take back their citizens who had joined the group. Another key element of defeating Islamic State on a permanent basis required addressing the threats from the group outside Iraq and Syria, and namely in Africa, Blinken said.