U.S. alleges Stanford researcher concealed connection to Chinese army

Mark Hosenball

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Stanford University medical researcher for allegedly concealing and lying about her membership of the Chinese military.

In an indictment expanding on charges filed in January, the Justice Department accused Chen Song, a Stanford researcher who it said had described herself as a neurologist investigating brain disease, with visa fraud, obstruction of justice, destruction of documents, and making false statements as part of a scheme to conceal her membership of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"We allege that while Chen Song worked as a researcher at Stanford University, she was secretly a member of China's military, the People's Liberation Army," said David L. Anderson, the chief federal prosecutor based in San Francisco, on Friday.

Defense lawyers representing Song could not immediately be reached for comment.

The new indictment alleged that Song, a 39-year-old Chinese citizen, entered the United States in December 2018, using a non-immigrant visa authorizing her to participate in work- and study-based exchange visitor programs as a Stanford researcher.

In her visa application, Song said she served in the Chinese military between Sept. 1, 2000 and June 30, 2011 and that she was a student at a hospital in Beijing.

Prosecutors said these Song claims were "lies" and that she was a member of the PLA when she arrived and remained in the United States. The Justice Department also alleged that the Beijing hospital Song listed as her employer on her visa application "was a cover for her true employer, the PLA Air Force General Hospital in Beijing."

Prosecutors said that Song lied to FBI agents about her membership of the PLA and that after learning of the FBI's interest in her, she began deleting materials from the internet related to her military service.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot by federal agents in Coral Gables charged with scamming the elderly

    Federal authorities have arrested a Miami-Dade man who was shot and wounded by agents in Coral Gables last week.

  • SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

    The hackers behind the worst intrusion of U.S. government agencies in years won access to Microsoft's secret source code for authenticating customers, potentially aiding one of their main attack methods. Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday that its internal investigation had found the hackers studied parts of the source code instructions for its Azure cloud programs related to identity and security, its Exchange email programs, and Intune management for mobile devices and applications. Some of the code was downloaded, the company said, which would have allowed the hackers even more freedom to hunt for security vulnerabilities, create copies with new flaws, or examine the logic for ways to exploit customer installations.

  • ‘Children having temper tantrums with guns.’ Five charged in teen’s death, SC cops say

    The recent shooting was “gang-related,” Darlington’s Police Chief said.

  • He killed a Raleigh cab driver to pay electric bill, then appealed. What the court said.

    “I got to make a move to keep my lights (on) or they going to be cut off tomorrow at 10:00,” he texted another man who was also charged in the cab driver’s death.

  • Kim and Kanye: Tales of an uber celeb marriage gone wrong

    If there's one word that defines the lives of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, it's BIG. The two became pals after meeting in 2003, when Kim was an assistant to the pop star-actor Brandy and Kanye was around to record a song. Kim and Kanye publicly came out as dating in 2012.

  • Analysis: Exodus of Republican voters tired of Trump could push party further right

    A surge of Republicans quitting the party to renounce Donald Trump after the deadly Capitol riot could hurt moderates in next year's primaries, adding a capstone to Trump's legacy as president: A potentially lasting rightward push on the party. More than 68,000 Republicans have left the party in recent weeks in Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, crucial states for Democrats' hopes of keeping control of Congress in the mid-term elections in 2022, state voter data shows. Compared to the Republicans who stayed put, those who fled were more concentrated in the left-leaning counties around big cities, which political analysts said suggested moderate Republicans could be leading the defections.

  • NBA All-Star game 2021: What you need to know

    The 2021 NBA All-Star game is set for March 7 in Atlanta. Here are the details from tipoff time to game format and player draft to the dunk contest.

  • An Exclusive Peek Into China’s Forbidden City In Honor of the Chinese New Year

    Consisting of nearly 1,000 buildings, this sprawling complex was visited by historical figures such as Marco Polo and Richard NixonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Australian politicians blast Facebook for blocking news sites

    The move was swiftly criticized by news producers, politicians and human rights advocates, particularly as it became clear that official health pages, emergency safety warnings and welfare networks had all been scrubbed from the site along with news."Facebook was wrong, Facebook's actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told a televised news conference.Frydenberg said Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg gave no warning of the news shutdown when the pair spoke over the weekend about looming laws that will force both Facebook and search engine giant Google to pay local publishers for content.The two men had a subsequent conversation on Thursday morning which was "constructive," Frydenberg said, adding they discussed what he called "differing interpretations" about how the new Media Bargaining Code would work.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Mercedes-maker Daimler eyes 2021 rebound

    Mercedes-maker Daimler sees a better year ahead. It said Thursday (February 18) that it was expecting big gains in sales and operating profit. The company also says that by the end of the year it will make up for a production shortfall caused by a shortage of chips. Though the silicon drought will crimp sales in the first quarter. The bullish outlook comes after Daimler confirmed full-year pretax earnings of almost 8 billion dollars. Strong demand in China is among the drivers now. Daimler's chief executive called the recovery there 'remarkable'. Mercedes sales in the country jumped 22% in the fourth quarter. Like rivals, Daimler is also racing to bring more electric vehicles to market. In 2020 its sales of electrified cars almost quadrupled on the year before. Thursday's news sent shares in the firm as much as 2.5% higher in early trading.

  • UN secretary general says COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been 'wildly uneven and unfair'

    In the world's fight against the coronavirus, just 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccines, with 130 countries yet to receive a single dose. "At this critical moment, vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community," UN Secretary General António Guterres said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The distribution of vaccines has been "wildly uneven and unfair," Guterres declared, and the Group of 20 must come together to form a global vaccine task force to address the issue. The task force would coordinate the implementation and financing of a vaccine plan, with members mobilizing "the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors," Guterres said. The Group of Seven — the United States, Germany, Japan, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada — will meet on Friday, and he called on them to "create the momentum to mobilize the necessary financial resources." There are also concerns about getting the vaccine to conflict zones like Yemen, Syria, and South Sudan. Britain has estimated that if the vaccines can't get to these hot spots, more than 160 million people could be excluded from vaccination efforts, The Guardian reports. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • Trump and Biden - live: Democrat opposes key Cabinet pick as president apologises to G7 for predecessor

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Yes, we messed up on electricity. But the Texas way of governing is far from broken.

    There’s plenty to improve on, but if it’s as bad as leftists suggest, why do so many people want to come here?

  • Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

    Images show reptiles slightly above the waterline surrounded by frozen water

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • Suspect arrested in violent shoving of Asian American woman in New York

    Actor Olivia Munn decried the incident in Queens, which is among several that has the community on edge.