U.S. and allies impose new sanctions on Russia as tensions escalate in Eastern Europe

  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

President Biden and U.S. allies imposed new sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's government is set to declare a state of emergency as fears grow of a broader Russian offensive. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • Schumer requests Senate briefing on Ukraine-Russia conflict

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has requested an all-Senate briefing on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as Russian forces have entered eastern Ukrainian territories controlled by separatists."Leader Schumer has requested an all-Senators briefing on Russia-Ukraine," a spokesperson for Schumer's office said in an email on Tuesday.The Senate is currently scheduled to be out of town until Monday. It is unclear if the Senate...

  • Pentagon chief says Russia's move into Ukraine is its 'latest invasion'

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday described Russia's recent move into Ukraine as its "latest invasion" as he met with Kyiv's top diplomat. "Russia's latest invasion is threatening the peace and security and prosperity of Ukraine and of trans-Atlantic community," Austin said at the start of the meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Pentagon. Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier recognized two separatist...

  • Analysis-Putin moves on Donbass but signals deeper designs on Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin has shifted the Ukraine crisis into a new, more dangerous phase with a barrage of words and actions that suggest his ultimate aims go far deeper than extending Russian sway over two struggling separatist regions. Putin signed friendship treaties on Monday night with the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics proclaimed by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, in a move denounced as illegal by the West and met with immediate sanctions, including on Russian banks and a major new gas pipeline. But it was the extraordinary televised speech preceding the signing that offered deeper clues to Putin's thinking, as he twisted centuries of history into an hour-long diatribe portraying Ukraine as an artificial nation with no tradition of statehood.

  • Pope warns of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in Ukraine

    At the end of his weekly general audience, Pope Francis says the "increasingly alarming scenarios" emerging in Ukraine are threatening "the peace of all" after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to move into Donetsk and Luhansk.

  • Russia moving toward ‘expanding the war’ in Ukraine: Atlantic Council Senior Council fellow

    Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Ariel Cohen sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the scope of Russian President Putin's expansion into Ukraine, diplomatic sanctions from NATO allies, the history of Russian territories, and European energy concerns.

  • U.S. cancels diplomatic meeting with Russia

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the meeting he was supposed to have with his Russian counterpart is canceled following what the Biden administration called the start of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joins "CBS Evening News" to discuss.

  • What do Russia's moves in Ukraine mean?

    Military vehicles rumbled through the outskirts of Donetsk early on Tuesday (February 22).Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic as independent statelets.A few hours after that, Russia’s parliament also ratified the new treaties with the two separatist regions - a step that in theory could pave the way to Moscow building military bases there.Meanwhile, some residents in Donetsk hope the move will lead to peace."It is very important for all of us, that peace will finally come to our republic and to Luhansk. We want just peace and calm. For us, it is very important. We want to live as one big family together with Russia.""I fought a lot for this land and people to become independent, for this land to be recognized. And for people to live in freedom, with the right to say their word, to make their choice and to get what the republic has been going to for all these years."Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out mass invasion to conquer its neighbor. Russia has long denied this, and Putin's moves so far have stopped short of such a scenario.Even so, Moscow’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk is seen by Western powers as an illegal step that could extinguish peace negotiations.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv is considering breaking diplomatic relations with Russia as a result. His defense minister Oleksii Reznikov also condemned the move."They did a blatant step. They ruined our territorial dignity, our serenity."Carnegie Europe analyst Judy Dempsey said Russia’s moves so far in the Donbass region are a repetition of the pattern it used to seize Crimea in 2014.“The point is: you can't mince words when it comes to troops crossing into an independent sovereign country. This is a kind of second invasion. ''And using peacekeepers as a misnomer word for this is hardly disguising the fact that this is Russia de facto taking over this part of Ukraine."Dempsey says the Ukrainian government may be trying to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia, but she warns that the risk of violence simply cannot be ruled out.

  • EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine's separatist regions

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the independence of Moscow-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that will further fuel tensions with the West amid fears of Russian invasion. Putin's move follows days of heightened tensions in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, where Ukrainian forces are locked in a nearly eight-year conflict with Russia-backed separatists that has left more than 14,000 people dead.

  • Ukrainians prepare for the worst as Russian lawmakers give Putin the go-ahead to use military force

    People in Ukraine are preparing for the worst as the country is set to declare a nationwide state of emergency over fears of a full scale Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on military reservists to help in the effort. CBS News reporter Haley Ott joins “CBS News Mornings” with the latest from Kyiv.

  • Von der Leyen says wants to end dependency on Russian gas

    STORY: Speaking before a meeting with Norway's prime minister on Wednesday (February 23), a non-EU member state which supplies gas to the EU, she accused Russia of using energy in a geopolitical struggle with the West and with Ukraine."Russia has instrumentalised energy over the last month, if not to say years, to put pressure, not only on Ukraine but also the European Union. And we are now really determined to get out of the dependency of Russia gas," she said.On Tuesday, Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas, in response to the Kremlin's recognition of the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.Russia currently supplies about 40 percent of Europe's natural gas.

  • Timeline of Ukraine and Russia conflict

    The tension between Ukraine and Russia has been a conflict spanning decades. 23ABC takes an in-depth look at when this started.

  • Biden signs executive order prohibiting U.S. business with Ukraine’s breakaway regions

    President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order restricting American business in Ukraine's breakaway regions, in response to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's recognition of those areas, a move that was widely interpreted as the prelude to an invasion of Ukraine.

