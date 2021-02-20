U.S. and allies offer cash, but no vaccines, for global COVID-19 fight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Megerian
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Britian&#39;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he hosts a virtual meeting of G7 leaders, from within the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in London, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. Johnson is chairing a virtual meeting Friday with leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers, holding their first meeting of 2021. (Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to other world leaders, including President Biden, as he hosts a virtual meeting of G-7 leaders on Friday. (Geoff Pugh / Pool Photo )

Frustration and divisions remained after a meeting Friday of world leaders, President Biden's first since taking office, as they sought to reach agreement on a more effective international vaccination effort.

The United States and allied nations are under pressure to ramp up the global fight against COVID-19 even as the pandemic continues to afflict their own citizens, a challenge that blends public health imperatives, high-stakes diplomacy and domestic political risks.

Failing to act swiftly would mean unnecessary deaths in countries unable to develop or afford their own vaccines and would increase the likelihood of more dangerous mutations emerging to spread around the world. Leading democratic nations also are concerned about losing diplomatic ground to Russia and China, which are attempting to expand their influence by rapidly distributing their vaccines.

The virtual meeting of the Group of 7 industrialized nations left some disappointed despite new promises of support for the inoculation effort in poor countries.

The United States announced that it would provide $4 billion — $2 billion now, and the rest over the next two years — and Germany increased its total pledge to more than $2.5 billion. The United Kingdom said it would eventually contribute surplus vaccines to COVAX, a partnership led by international vaccine alliance Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization to help inoculate the developing world.

"Drawing on our strengths and values as democratic, open economies and societies, we will work together and with others to make 2021 a turning point for multilateralism and to shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet," Biden and the other G-7 leaders said in a joint statement after their meeting.

However, the contributions fall short of the goal set by another member of the group, French President Emmanuel Macron. In an earlier interview with the Financial Times, he said Europe and the United States should quickly provide 5% of their vaccine supplies to low-income nations. He warned that China and Russia were stepping into the void.

“We are allowing the idea to take hold that hundreds of millions of vaccines are being given in rich countries and that we are not starting in poor countries,” Macron said.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said this week that the distribution of vaccines has been "wildly uneven and unfair," with 75% being administered in only 10 countries so far.

COVAX is aiming to inoculate 20% of the population of low-income countries by the end of the year. Gerd Müller, Germany's minister of federal economic cooperation and development, said the organization still doesn't have the resources necessary to accomplish the goal.

“The funding for that has not yet been secured, not even after the G-7 summit," he said.

President Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer walk past freezers that hold Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine.
President Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) walk past freezers that hold Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine as they tour a manufacturing facility Friday in Michigan. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Seth Berkley, the epidemiologist who leads Gavi, emphasized that failing to control the pandemic in any single country could allow new variants to develop and then hopscotch around the globe. Mutations have already occurred in South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom, and there are concerns that vaccines may be less effective against them.

"As long as this disease continues to circulate anywhere, it's a risk to people everywhere, even to those who are vaccinated," said Berkley.

He said the global community should aim to vaccinate healthcare workers and high-risk people before inoculating the young and healthy who are less likely to become seriously ill or die from COVID-19.

Doctors Without Borders also urged the Biden administration to start exporting vaccines. "Rather than hoarding doses, the U.S. should share them," the organization said in a statement.

But that's not what's happening. Vaccine supplies remain limited, and world leaders are careful to emphasize that their contribution to the global fight won't delay inoculations for their own citizens. “No vaccination appointment in Germany is going to be endangered," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared a similar message with reporters traveling on Air Force One.

“We do feel that by making the global community safer, we make the American community safer," she said. "But we are focused now on vaccinating the American people.”

After the G-7 meeting, Biden visited Pfizer's 1,300-acre Michigan production facility where it makes its vaccine, one of two approved for distribution in the United States. One warehouse the president toured included 350 freezers capable of storing the vaccine at the ultra-cold temperatures it requires. A company spokeswoman said each freezer held 360,000 doses — enough to inoculate 180,000 people, because the vaccine requires two shots.

All of the doses are expected to be injected into American arms as Biden pledges to bring the pandemic to a close in the United States.

"I can't give you a date when this crisis will end," he said. "But I can tell you that we're doing everything possible to have that day come sooner rather than later."

Even as Biden tries to manage the politics of the vaccine effort at home, he has to be mindful of the diplomatic stakes and friction on the international scene.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, recently questioned why Russia was exporting its vaccine, known as Sputnik V after the legendary Soviet satellite, before it had inoculated more of its citizens.

“We still wonder why Russia is offering, theoretically, millions and millions of doses while not sufficiently progressing in vaccinating its own people,” she said at a news conference Wednesday. “This is a question that should be answered."

The Russian mission in Brussels shot back that it was providing doses in "the principle of cooperation in combating the common threat, which Russia offers to all members of the international community without exception, regardless of political and economic considerations."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a U.N. Security Council meeting that rich countries were hogging vaccines while Beijing was dedicated to distributing them around the world. China is providing 10 million doses to COVAX and has reportedly donated more to 53 countries.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • This Rolls-Royce features a starry ceiling display of the sky on the night its owner was born - see inside

    The custom Rolls-Royce Phantom is inspired by a koa-wood rocking chair. It took a Rolls-Royce Wood Specialist three years to find the perfect log.

  • Would you like a shot with that? Israeli bar offers Covid vaccines with a free chaser

    Young Israelis who dropped into a bar in Tel Aviv for a few shots had a pleasant surprise on Thursday - one of them was a dose of the Covid vaccine. The bar, Jenia, was offering jabs to customers and a free beverage, in an attempt to encourage more young people to be inoculated. Though Israel has already vaccinated the vast majority of over-60s and more than 40 per cent of the general population, officials are struggling to get young people to report for their jabs. The free drinks on offer at the bar were non-alcoholic, but this did not deter young Israelis from dropping in. "I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine, because I didn't have either the time or the ability to go to other places," said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first jab. Maya Nouri, a Tel Aviv city council member and holder of the young residents portfolio said: "If the young won't come to be vaccinated, the vaccines will come to them. I call on all the young adults – even if you do not have the energy, time or desire to be vaccinated – come, take responsibility and vaccinate yourselves. "This is the only way to return to normal and the exciting Tel Aviv life that we all love so much." It came as a new study in Israel yielded yet more encouraging results on the effectiveness of vaccines. Data analysis in a study by the Israeli Health Ministry and Pfizer Inc found the Pfizer vaccine developed with Germany's BioNTech reduces infection, including in asymptomatic cases, by 89.4% and in symptomatic cases by 93.7%. Findings of the pre-published study, not yet peer-reviewed, but based on a national database that is one of the world's most advanced, were first reported by the Israeli news site Ynet late on Thursday and were obtained by Reuters on Friday.

  • Vincent Jackson’s brain to be donated to Boston University’s CTE Center

    Earlier this week 12-year NFL veteran Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room. Now it’s being reported that his body will be donated to scientists researching CTE. Monday, Jackson, a popular wide receiver who played for the San Diego Chargers and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his retirement in 2018, was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida.

  • One Texas county has reported at least 10 hypothermia deaths due to extreme winter weather, official says

    The death tolls in neighboring Galveston and Brazoria counties brought the Houston-area death toll to 30 on Friday.

  • Space Force sounds like a joke thanks to pop culture – that could be a problem for an important military branch

    With little else to draw from, people turn to science fiction when thinking about the Space Force. CSA Images via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Space Force has a serious role to play in the modern world. Its stated mission is to train and equip personnel to defend U.S. interests in space. Given the increasing military and economic importance of space, the USSF is likely to grow in importance. But a quick internet search shows that for most people, the Space Force is more a meme than a military branch. It has been the subject of jokes on “Saturday Night Live,” and Netflix was working on a comedy show before the service was officially formed. None other than Captain Kirk himself, actor William Shatner, has weighed in, arguing for the use of Navy ranks over Air Force ranks in the Space Force – after all, he wasn’t Colonel Kirk. Given this relationship between science fiction and the USSF, few people take it seriously. Modern pop culture depictions of the Space Force as a joke are distracting from the serious responsibilities the USSF is taking on. I am a space policy analyst who has studied the USSF’s relationship with science fiction, and my research shows this is creating a problem for the force. Many people have compared the U.S. Space Force seal to the insignia from Star Trek. US Space Force Sci-fi goes in, jokes come out There are two things to think about in the relationship between today’s pop culture and the Space Force: how existing sci-fi entertainment warps perceptions of the new military branch, and how those misconceptions lead to a comedic framing of the Space Force in culture today. Science fiction has long had a strong influence on how people perceive space, and this has carried over to the Space Force. Social media and news coverage of Space Force often include references to “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Starship Troopers.” This isn’t surprising. People naturally use analogies to understand new concepts; it’s easier to understand new phenomena in terms of something you already know. Because the Space Force is a new service, people are turning to what they already know about fighting in space. The problem is that science fiction is far from the reality of what missions in space look like today. A lot of research has explored how fiction can influence people’s thoughts and opinions. One way this can happen is through something called a priming effect, where exposure to an idea in one situation influences how people think about the same idea in an entirely different situation. People can also become so cognitively and emotionally invested in a fictional story that it begins to subconsciously feel real to them. When this happens, it’s much easier for the fictional ideas to influence their thinking in the real world. The result of science fiction’s influence, then, is that people have absorbed incorrect ideas about the Space Force – for instance, that it has its own astronauts or is building military bases on the Moon – without questioning the accuracy of these ideas. This leads to the second aspect of USSF’s relationship to pop culture today: Online commentary, media coverage and entertainment have focused on humor at the expense of substantive discussion. Jokes about “Guardians of the Galaxy” or camouflage in space abound on Twitter and create the impression that the Space Force is inconsequential. The Netflix show “Space Force” has also perpetuated myths that the Space Force is sending astronauts into combat on the Moon. And this joking extends to the highest levels of government, too – even the White House has cracked jokes at the expense of Space Force. The first mission to space under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Space Force, a communications satellite launch, was not a ‘Star Trek’-style adventure, but it was still important. U.S. Air Force/Joshua Conti Problems and potential Despite the attention all this brings to the Space Force, if people are so deeply influenced by fiction that they find the USSF funny or absurd, it could lead to a disconnect between public expectations and what the Space Force is actually doing, and ultimately, reduce public support. While missions like surveillance and tracking satellites and space debris may not be as interesting as stories from “Star Wars,” they are fundamental to the global economy and national security. While the Space Force has fed these perceptions to an extent – for example, using the name Kobayashi Maru from “Star Trek” for one of its software programs – there are ways in which science fiction can be helpful for the new military branch. Science fiction can be inspiring, as it was during the space race of the 1960s and is for space leaders today. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Modern pop culture interest in space can also be used to leverage interest in the Space Force. While it is not engaging in any “Star Trek” sort of exploration, its duties are important and inspiring nonetheless. Without the GPS satellites the Space Force is now in charge of, we wouldn’t be able to get money from an ATM, coordinate financial transactions or monitor such episodes as volcanoes or earthquakes. The reality portrayed in “Star Trek” is hundreds of years in the future. While the Space Force might be an early step toward that reality; it is merely the first of many. As Gen. Mark Naird in the Netflix comedy series “Space Force” famously intones, “Space is hard.” Though not as glamorous as Hollywood, the hard work defending U.S. national interests in space is important.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Wendy Whitman Cobb, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Read more:Bringing Mars rocks back to Earth: On Feb. 18, Perseverance Rover landed safely on Mars – a lead scientist explains the tech and goalsWill China’s moon landing launch a new space race? Wendy Whitman Cobb is affiliated with the US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Her views are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Defense or any of its components.

  • The two regions where COVID hospital numbers are still higher than the first wave peak

    While there’s no doubt an easing of lockdown is in sight, there's still reason for caution when you look into the hospital data.

  • Among Taraji P. Henson's Favorite Black-Owned Home Brands Are Clare Paint and PUR HOME

    The actress is highlighting Black-owned brands all February in honor of Black History Month.

  • Czechs drop shop reopening plan amid COVID surge

    The Czech government dropped plans on Friday to open all retail shops from next week due to a surge in coronavirus cases as hospitals struggle with a continued influx of patients and a dwindling number of available beds. The country of 10.7 million has Europe's highest infection rate with 968 new cases per 100,000 people on a two-week basis, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Health Minister Jan Blatny said the COVID-19 situation had "significantly worsened".

  • Italian doctors remember night that ushered in Europe's first COVID-19 lockdown

    A year ago, Laura Ricevuti and Annalisa Malara, both doctors at Codogno hospital in Italy, had a hunch that something was different about a patient in the intensive care ward. Their decision to take matters into their own hands wound up triggering a national emergency - they had identified the first case of COVID-19 in the area that would become Europe's first lockdown zone. A previously healthy 38-year-old man, now known as Mattia, his first name, or "patient one", had gone to the hospital with a high fever, cough and shortness of breath on Feb. 18, 2020.

  • Exclusive: Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

    Hong Kong's top health official said on Friday the government had not politicised any coronavirus vaccine, as she sought to reassure residents worried about China's Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week. Health Secretary Sophia Chan told Reuters that standards had not been lowered to accept the Sinovac vaccine and there was no pressure from Beijing to get it approved in the Chinese-ruled city. Hong Kong formally approved Sinovac for emergency use on Thursday with the public rollout starting on Feb 26.

  • Texans rally to help neighbors amid big freeze as officials are caught cold

    With huge gaps in the state and local response to the winter crisis, volunteers are stepping up to provide vital services What caused huge Texas blackouts – a visual explainer Volunteers stack cases of water during a water distribution event at the Fountain Life Center on in Houston, Texas. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter When a deadly Arctic blast pummeled Texas, Kenna Titus, a law student in Austin, panicked about whether she and her partner would be able to keep themselves and their dog warm, and whether friends and neighbors had what they needed. Then came the torrent of suffering. A seniors’ apartment complex went without water for days, warming centers closed because of power and water outages, and child cancer patients languished in a hospital, desperate for food. “Everywhere I go, I just see people who were completely failed,” Titus said, adding to widespread criticism of Texas elected officials caught cold by the storm. “They were not prepared. They weren’t told to be prepared. There wasn’t any way for them to prepare.” On Wednesday and Thursday, Titus crowdsourced donations online from her neighbors, risked slick and icy roads to transport soup, muffins and tacos to the local children’s hospital, and handed out croissants, fruit cups and water to people at a cold weather shelter filled to capacity. “This should not be my job, and the job of my neighbors, to be running around, trying to find bottled water to give to kids in a cancer ward,” she said. “I’m happy to do it, and my neighbors are happy to do it, but it’s just ridiculous.” As millions of Texans went without safe shelter, clean water or food, good samaritans and mutual aid collectives bolstered by a national outpouring of support tried to fill the vacuum left by officials who fumbled the emergency management of the record-setting storm. Dori Ann Upchurch is helped by a Austin Disaster Relief Network volunteer, Cody Sandquist, left, and a Red Cross volunteer to a warming station in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP “It’s not stunning to see people in need,” said Zach Price, who also weathered the storm in Austin, “but to see their needs go so unmet under such harsh circumstances. I mean, I think you’d have to be callous not to be surprised by it a little bit, you know? It’s shocking to see, even if it’s not surprising.” After Price heard that his alma mater, the University of Texas, was still charging students to eat at its dining halls, he offered to cover the cost for a few meals on Twitter. More donors started to chip in, creating an impromptu mutual aid fund that gave students $10 or $20 and supported other Texans in need. When Price lost power and cellular data himself, he handed his Venmo and Twitter accounts to a friend so the urgent cashflow could continue. “I’m really glad that I’ve been able to help people,” he said. But a 23-year-old with a Twitter account becoming the primary source of food for some Austinites? “That is a tremendous issue.” In San Antonio, where students with Trinity Mutual Aid raised more than $67,000 in two days, core organizers have been distributing safety net payouts of $150. Volunteers hand out cases of water bottles at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark parking lot in Galveston, Texas. Photograph: Thomas Shea/AFP/Getty Images “It is incredibly, incredibly difficult and morally draining to try to make decisions on who deserves funds and who doesn’t, because it’s very apparent that all of these people deserve help that the government is not providing,” said Rachel Kaufman, a core organizer with the collective. When local officials got a call from a family of six – including a diabetic child – who were out of food, Kaufman stepped in, sending relief for past-due bills and promising to deliver groceries as soon as it was safe to drive. She listened to someone from the county commissioner’s office type her information into their system, so they could send people her way. The city wasn’t going to help. “We’ve got county officials who aren’t able to provide for their community, so they’re sending it to a bunch of 20-year-old kids who are doing more for the community than they are right now,” Kaufman said. In an ideal world, the government would cover its citizens’ needs and mutual aid would take a more wholesome form, said Houston organizer Christina Tan: “Not like, please send us $100 because somebody’s freezing to death.” At least 10 people have died of hypothermia in Houston’s Harris county, while hundreds more have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning trying to escape the bone-chilling cold in homes left without power. “I wish it didn’t have to be this way and it kind of is by necessity,” Tan said. After raising more than $235,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, her team at Mutual Aid Houston planned to distribute two waves of direct funds: one to address immediate needs, such as food and sources of heat, another for long-term costs such as burst pipes, high electricity bills and medical bills resulting from the crisis. They were already fielding an overwhelming number of calls by Thursday, but they were only hearing from Houstonians with access to internet, phone signal and power. Tan expected there would be far more to come. The Democratic congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sylvia Garcia help distribute food at the Houston Food Bank. Photograph: Elizabeth Conley/AFP/Getty Images Susana Edith, founder of Lucha Dallas, had started trying to collect tents, backpacks, travel-sized toiletries, hygiene and feminine products, non-perishables, water, clothing and shoes for neighbors who would soon leave hotels and shelters. “We’re trying to start preparing for what’s gonna happen after the snow melts, and, like, these houseless folks go back to the street,” she said. “A lot of them, their stuff has been either, like, stolen or swept up and thrown away.” Temperatures are finally climbing across the state and after days of impassable roads, closed businesses and emptied grocery stores, conditions are slowly returning to normal. Yet for many whose worlds have been turned upside down, the crisis is far from over. “The concern comes in a month from now, when people are trying to fix their pipes, when they’re still behind on bills from these incidents, when we’re still out of water,” Kaufman said. “What then, when people stop donating?”

  • China has acknowledged four of its soldiers were killed during an Indian mountain border clash last year for first time

    The death of the soldiers, the youngest of whom was 19, came as China and India fought in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020 over a de facto border.

  • Hopkins experts weigh in on debate over how many COVID-19 vaccine doses are needed

    Johns Hopkins experts on Friday continued what has been a national debate and dialogue over what's driving the current COVID-19 numbers and the number of vaccine doses to administer until the supply shortage ends. As coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations continue to fall, Maryland surpassed an important milestone Friday as more than 1 million vaccines have been administered.

  • COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially opens at Reedley College

    Reedley College President Jerry Buckley says this is a huge opportunity for the school and the community.

  • Alex Salmond agrees to appear at Holyrood inquiry next week as Sturgeon war reaches climax

    Alex Salmond has finally agreed to appear before a Holyrood inquiry next week to level a series of allegations that his allies believe could force Nicola Sturgeon's resignation. Sources said the former First Minister had formally accepted an invitation to give evidence next Wednesday to a Scottish Parliament committee investigating the SNP government's botched investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him. His appearance had appeared to be in jeopardy during weeks of wrangling over a written submission he made to the inquiry, amid concerns it may contain information that could lead to the identification of one of his accusers. Mr Salmond said he would not give evidence under oath unless the submission was published, but the impasse was broken on Thursday evening when the parliament's corporate body agreed a revised version will be disclosed early next week. He has used the document to detail the multiple ways in which he believes Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code during the scandal, alleged breaches that would usually be a resignation issue. Among the questions she faces is whether she lied to parliament about when she became aware of the allegations facing Mr Salmond, her former mentor and predecessor as First Minister. He believes that he was the victim of a politically motivated conspiracy aimed at preventing him from making a political comeback, a suggestion that Ms Sturgeon has dismissed as ridiculous.

  • Oakley school board president resigns after disparaging comments

    The Oakley Union Elementary School District announced on Friday that its entire school board has submitted their resignations from their positions after offensive comments were caught on tape.

  • Serbian Orthodox Church enthrones its new Patriarch

    Hundreds, including top officials and clergy gathered in Belgrade on Friday to mark the enthronement of Porfirije, the new Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, a day after his election. Porfirije, 59, Serbia's 46th Patriarch is seen as a modernist inside the conservative church. Porfirije will lead a church of about 12 million people in Serbia, the other five former Yugoslav republics, Kosovo, and dioceses in the United States, Australia and Western Europe.

  • If You Had Bought Ariadne Australia's (ASX:ARA) Shares Three Years Ago You Would Be Down 40%

    As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain...

  • Manchin opposes Neera Tanden, endangering OMB nomination

    The West Virginia senator cited Tanden's past tweets, which he said would have a "toxic and detrimental impact" on the relationship between the OMB and Congress.

  • Delta 9 Is Thriving In 2021 In The New Cannabis Market

    Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. was one of the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference sponsors on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. Few industries have had a better 12 months than cannabis. Not only did many dispensaries get to stay open during COVID lockdowns, but the industry got a huge boost from election night as five states passed new legalization initiatives. It’s no surprise then that cannabis stocks have been trending upward, and many expect 2021 to be a pivotal year for the industry. Companies like Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX: EMHTF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTCQX: SPRWF), and 4Front Ventures Corp (OTCQX: FFNTF), among others, are on consumers’ radar. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: VRNDF)(TSX: DN), a Canadian-based vertically integrated cannabis company, also benefited from these developments. The company did not experience any interruption in any of its three business divisions — cultivation and wholesale, retail stores, and B2B consulting and grow pods — and is proceeding with expansion plans. This is what you need to know about the company. Delta-9 in The Cannabis Space Through its in-house cultivation, processing, and dispensary capabilities, Delta 9 brings premium quality cannabis products to wholesale and retail channels. The company is a market leader, holding a 35% market share in Manitoba with 10 retail stores in Western Canada and planning for a total of 20 by the end of 2021. Additionally, Delta 9 operates a production facility capable of producing 8,325 kg of cannabis per year with licenses to sell to 72% of Canada’s population and has supply agreements with top industry manufacturers Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX.V:XLY) and Decibel Cannabis Company (TSX.V:DB). Delta 9 Growing Platforms – Grow Pods Delta 9 was one of the first LPs licensed in Canada. In addition to cultivation, wholesale and retail stores, Delta 9’s Grow Pod division strives for its sales of cannabis genetics, grow pod platforms, and consulting activities. Delta 9 Grow pods are premium cannabis growing platforms with hardware and software solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Their ultimate goal is to allow more manageable growth of premium cannabis products in a more efficient, productive manner, all at the lowest cost. In fact, Delta 9’s production cost per gram is estimated at $0.67. Grow pods are 40-foot cube shipping containers retrofitted to be able to cultivate cannabis hydroponically and provide a high level of control over the crop. These pods are modular, scalable, stackable and designed to mitigate the risk of significant crop loss. This business division allows the company to expand into the US cannabis market as the industry begins to develop there. The Grow Pod division provides the company with an additional diversified and high margin revenue stream, as well as valuable partnership agreements with licensed cannabis companies through supply agreements. Delta 9 Grow Pod facility – 2-minute video Steady Revenue Streams in 2020 Are Leading the way To a Positive 2021 The company’s Q4 2020 guidance results are proof that Delta 9 exceeded expectations. These are a few highlights: The Company anticipates net revenues for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020 to be between $13.7 million and $14.2 million. This compares with: $10.6 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of between 29% and 34%. $13.1 million sequentially from the third quarter of 2020, an increase of between 5% and 8%. The Company anticipates revenues for the year ending December 31, 2020 to be between $51.8 million and $52.3 million, compared to $31.8 million for the same period in the prior year. The Company anticipates reporting direct cannabis production cost per gram of $0.67 and total cost per gram of $0.80 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $0.74 and $0.86 respectively for the third quarter of 2020. The Company anticipates reporting total grams of cannabis produced of 2,128,288 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 1,908,875 grams of cannabis for the third quarter of 2020. The Company anticipates reporting total retail transactions processed of 202,347 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 184,750 for the third quarter of 2020. Recently the company released guidance regarding its Q4 2020 results, anticipating record revenue results. John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9 said, “Delta 9 is working to separate itself from its peers by posting strong financial and operating results and continuing to grow its revenue streams from its three core business units.” For more information, please visit Invest.delta9.ca. Image courtesy of Delta 9 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEnhancing Drug Delivery Systems With Lexaria's TechnologyNew EV Player Worksport Brings Charging Solutions For The Future© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.