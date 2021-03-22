U.S. and allies set to announce coordinated sanctions on China over Uyghurs 'genocide'

Nahal Toosi
·1 min read

The United States, Canada, Britain, and the European Union are set to announce an array of sanctions on China on Monday over what U.S. officials have called a genocidal campaign against Uyghur Muslims, according to two people familiar with the issue.

The sanctions are expected to vary in type, and will include Global Magnitsky economic sanctions on individuals alleged to be involved with the mistreatment of the Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China.

The EU this morning approved sanctions against four Chinese officials involved in the internment of hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs.

The coordinated campaign of sanctions comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his way to visit European officials in Brussels. Blinken was among the U.S. officials who held a tense meeting with top Chinese officials in Alaska last week.

A U.S. government official and another person familiar with the issue confirmed the plans. The State Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Stuart Lau contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • EU slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuses against Uyghur Muslims in a raft of measures targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world, despite warnings that Beijing could retaliate. The four are senior officials in the northwest region of Xinjiang. The sanctions involve a freeze on their assets in the EU and a ban on them traveling in the bloc.

  • EU imposes China sanctions over Xinjiang abuses; first in three decades

    The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials, including a top security director, for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first sanctions against Beijing since an arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Accused of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs in northwestern China, those targeted with sanctions included Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau.

  • Russia says U.S. rebuffal of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

    Russia said on Monday that a U.S. refusal to organise live online talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden after the U.S. president said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity. Putin said last week that he and Biden should hold such talks in the coming days after diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low following Biden's comments in an ABC interview.

  • Cyber attack tied to China boosts development bank's chief

    The cyberattack crested just as finance officials from across Latin America were descending on Washington to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Inter-American Development Bank. On Sept. 24, 2019, requests from more than 15,000 internet addresses throughout China flooded the bank’s website, knocking part of it intermittently offline. To unclog the network, the bank took the drastic step of blocking all traffic from China.

  • EU suspects Boris Johnson is planning to spin vaccine row as 'riding to Europe’s rescue'

    The EU believes Boris Johnson will spin the growing vaccine row as "riding to Europe’s rescue" after the successful rollout of the programme in the UK, senior sources said today. The Prime Minister is expected to appeal directly to member states, after the European Commission said it would ensure that Dutch-manufactured AstraZeneca shots would stay in the EU. An EU diplomat from a country traditionally friendly to Britain told The Telegraph: "If a company can’t sort out the problems it has created, it falls to politicians to broker a solution. "And riding on the success of his own vaccine campaign surely this would be a chance for the British Prime Minister to spin this as riding to Europe’s rescue." Without intervention, the row could "quickly become a UK problem as well if we reach a tipping point whereby continental leaders are forced by their public opinion to bar exports," he added. "That has to be prevented." Helen Whately, the care minister, declined to comment on looming threats of a trade war, stressing that Ursula von der Leyen had pledged that "the EU wouldn't block companies from fulfilling their contractual obligations to supply vaccinations and that the EU must absolutely stand by that commitment." She added that "vaccine nationalism, this kind of speculation and threat about limiting supply, doesn't do anybody any good."

  • Democracy activists freed from Chinese jail back in custody in Hong Kong

    Eight Hong Kong democracy activists, jailed in China last year after being captured at sea, arrived back in the city and were immediately detained on Monday in a case that has drawn international attention and concern over their treatment. They were among 12 activists facing charges in Hong Kong over pro-democracy protests, who were intercepted by mainland authorities in August 2020 on a boat allegedly en route to Taiwan. They were sent home to Hong Kong on Monday after serving a sentence in China for illegally crossing the border, only to be detained on arrival on the previous Hong Kong charges.

  • Iran concealing elements of nuclear activities, officials fear

    Iran is deliberately concealing key components of its nuclear programme from UN inspectors that can be used for producing nuclear weapons, according to the latest reports received by Western intelligence officials. The equipment being hidden from UN inspectors includes machinery, pumps and spare parts for centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium to weapons grade. In addition, materials such as carbon fibre, which can be used in the production of advanced centrifuges, are also being stored at secret sites in Iran administered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has overall responsibility for Iran’s nuclear programme. Intelligence officials believe the material, which is supposed to be declared to UN inspectors under the terms of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, is being stored in 75 containers. The containers are regularly transported around the country to sites administered by the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI). According to recent images collected by intelligence satellites, some of the containers were stored at the AEOI’s uranium conversion facility at Isfahan. Under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that former US President Barack Obama negotiated with Tehran, Iran is required to make a full disclosure of all the equipment and materials related to Iran’s nuclear activities. But UN inspectors, who are supposed to make regular assessments of Iran’s nuclear facilities, have accused Iran of deliberately concealing key elements of its nuclear activities. Last year Britain joined the US, Germany and France in condemning Iran for denying access to two key nuclear sites. Since then the Iranian majlis, or parliament, has passed a resolution ordering Iran’s nuclear scientists to begin enriching uranium to 20 percent, far beyond the four percent limit agreed under the JCPOA. They have also banned inspectors from making further inspections. “The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear programme from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal,” commented a senior Western intelligence source. “It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons.”

  • France's confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine is astonishingly low

    The public's confidence in AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine is down noticeably in Europe and especially in France, a new poll has found — just as a large U.S. trial shows it to be 79 percent effective. YouGov found in a new poll that in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, "people are more likely to see the vaccine as unsafe than safe" after the vaccine's use was briefly paused there. This was particularly notable in France, where 61 percent of those surveyed said they think the vaccine is unsafe, up from 43 percent last month. In fact, just 23 percent of respondents in France said they believe the vaccine is safe. YouGov notes that even in February, though, more people in France thought the vaccine was unsafe than thought it was safe. The new surge in vaccine hesitancy in Europe shows how the EU’s disastrous approach is costing lives (via @alexwickham). https://t.co/THDzw6OkVy pic.twitter.com/UUVx2jQW2f — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) March 22, 2021 Meanwhile, 55 percent of respondents in Germany said they think the AstraZeneca vaccine is unsafe, and that number was 52 percent in Spain and 43 percent in Italy. Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was briefly paused in Europe amid concerns over whether it could be linked to blood clots, but it has since resumed, as the European Medicines Agency confirmed the vaccine to be safe and effective and found no increased blood clot risk. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson subsequently received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and encouraged the public to do so as well. According to YouGov, "only in Britain can the blood clots story be considered to have little to no impact," as the majority there continued to say they believe the vaccine to be safe. But elsewhere, YouGov writes, the decision to pause the vaccine's use in Europe "hugely damaged public perceptions of the vaccine's safety," with lead data journalist Matt Smith saying it has "undoubtedly suffered damage to its reputation for safety on the continent." YouGov's poll was conducted by speaking to a group of roughly 8,000 people in seven countries from March 12 through March 18, according to Reuters. Read more at YouGov. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden's early successes prove experience mattersAmerica's falling fertility rate

  • China mulls bringing e-cigarette regulation in line with traditional tobacco products

    Two of China's regulators plan to bring the rules governing the sale of e-cigarettes and other new tobacco products in line with those for ordinary cigarettes. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, posted online the draft regulations that could potentially curb a fast-growing industry. The most successful among them, RLX Technology Inc, raised $1.4 billion in an IPO in January that valued the company at $35 billion.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30% drop in payments to state

    Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30% less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the region’s largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. The kingdom's 2021 budget plans to spend $263 billion, showing the significance of Aramco's payments to state coffers.

  • No evidence yet of federal hate crime in Atlanta-area spa killings, officials say

    Investigators probing electronic devices and conducting interviews have so far found no evidence to build a federal hate crime case.

  • Almost half of Americans think Black people face discrimination, survey says

    According to new data released by the Pew Research Center, most Americans believe that discrimination does exist against minority groups in the United States. Participants were asked to indicate how much discrimination Black people, Hispanic people, white people, and Asian people faced using a scale that marked either “a lot,” “some,” “only a little” or “none at all.” The survey found that 80% of Americans believe there is “some” or “a lot” of discrimination against Black people.

  • India-Pakistan detente continues with water-sharing talks

    India and Pakistan are to hold the first meeting in three years on Tuesday of a commission on water rights from the Indus River in a further sign of rapprochement in relations frozen since 2019 during disputes over Kashmir. The Permanent Indus Commission, set up in 1960, will meet for two days in New Delhi, according to two Indian officials involved with water issues and Pakistan's foreign ministry. Pakistan will raise objections to the technical designs of India's planned Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

  • Robert Kraft says Patriots free agent spending spree is 'like investing in the stock market'

    Kraft says that the Patriots took advantage of a unique market.

  • European trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plunges, poll shows

    Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, Germany, France and Italy as reports of rare blood clots have been linked to it and many countries briefly stopped using it, poll data showed on Monday. The polling firm YouGov said it had already found in late February that Europeans were more hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine than about those from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc, and that the clot concerns had further damaged public perceptions of the AstraZeneca shot's safety. At least 13 European countries in the past two weeks stopped administering the AstraZeneca shot, co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

  • Exclusive: Mexico seeks better trade terms from Vitol following bribery scandal

    Mexico is looking to renegotiate some of its hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of contracts with Vitol SA after the global energy trader acknowledged paying kickbacks to win business with state oil company Pemex, Reuters has learned. The dispute in Mexico, the world's fourth-largest importer of refined oil products, is part of the fallout from a December agreement that Houston-based Vitol Americas made with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The energy trader agreed to pay $164 million to U.S. and Brazilian authorities after admitting it bribed officials in Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador between 2015 and 2020 to obtain and retain business with state oil companies there, the deferred prosecution agreement showed.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear death penalty case against Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    After a lower court threw out the death sentence, the government appealed seeking to have it reinstated.

  • Family members of Atlanta shooting victims speak out as thousands rally for change

    In Georgia and across the country, people are marching in support of Asian Americans after the murder of six Asian women at three different spas across the Atlanta metro area last week.

  • 6,000-year-old child skeleton found in Israel's 'Cave of Horrors' along with ancient Dead Sea scrolls and world's oldest basket

    A CT scan revealed that the child was 6 to 12 years old. The child is thought to have been a girl.