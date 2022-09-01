U.S. allows Nvidia to export, transfer tech to develop flagship AI chip

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Nvidia Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. government has allowed exports and in-country transfers needed to complete the development of its flagship artificial intelligence chip.

The disclosure comes a day after Washington told the company to stop exporting its two top computing chips for AI work to China, a move Nvidia said could interfere with the development of the H100 chip it announced this year.

The ban signaled a major escalation of the U.S. crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.

The ban, which affects Nvidia's A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, sent the company's shares down 4% before the bell.

In its statement on Thursday, Nvidia said U.S. officials have authorized it to perform exports needed to provide support for U.S. customers of A100 through March 1, 2023.

The chip designer has also been allowed to fulfill orders of the chips via its Hong Kong facility through Sept. 1, 2023. (https://bit.ly/3Q5YfhR)

Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc, whose shares were down 3%, was also asked on Wednesday to stop AI chip exports to China. The company did not respond to a request for comment on whether it received a similar authorization.

The ban is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in China, experts said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to downbeat start to September

    U.S. stock futures pointed to deeper losses to start the month after all three major averages registered their biggest August percentage declines since 2015.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond 'is a s***show right now,' insider says

    Bed Bath & Beyond may want to bus some of those 65% off private label towels it's currently selling to its New Jersey headquarters because there appears to be a mess in need of a cleanup.

  • U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

    (Reuters) -Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in the country. The announcement signals a major escalation of the U.S. crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.

  • U.S. bans sales of top Nvidia AI chips to China

    STORY: U.S. officials have ordered Nvidia to stop exporting two top computing chips used in artificial intelligence to China. The chip designer disclosed the ban in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. It’s a move that could hamstring Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition, and cost Nvidia hundreds of millions of dollars in business. The order affects its A100 and H100 chips, designed to speed up machine learning tasks. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a Taiwanese-American, had just unveiled the H100 as the firm’s new flagship chip this spring. Now the company says, the ban could interfere with the completion of its development. According to Nvidia, U.S. officials said the new rule "will address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a 'military end use' or 'military end user' in China." Asked for comment, the U.S. Department of Commerce would not give details of the new criteria for exporting chips to China. But told Reuters it’s reviewing its policies and practices to "keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands.” The announcement signals a major escalation of Washington’s crackdown on China's technological capabilities, as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where almost all major chip firms have their products made.

  • History points to more challenges ahead for the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

  • Stock market today: 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    Stocks headed lower on Thursday as investors continue to fret over hawkish tones from the central banks and another China covid lockdown. Here are 3 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading.

  • Analyst: Apple stock is a Buy ahead of the inflationary iPhone 14 release

    Apple could see a huge profit tailwind if it jacks up the price of its coming iPhone, reasons one top analyst.

  • Netflix hires show streamer is 'serious about ramping up ad efforts': analyst

    Netflix has hired two ad executives from Snap — and the move could be the start of a lucrative journey into ad-supported.

  • One of Wall Street’s best bubble spotters says we’re still in the middle of a ‘superbubble’ that hasn’t popped yet

    “If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned this week.

  • Four in 10 Americans don't want to be a billionaire: Survey

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at a survey measuring how much average Americans want to be a billionaire, all while a signed portrait of Warren Buffett sells for $75,100 at auction.

  • Nvidia, MongoDB, Okta, C3.ai, NIO, and More Stock Market Movers Thursday

    Stock futures were lower Thursday as the fears of a more aggressive Federal Reserve continued to weigh on investors and new lockdowns in China hit sentiment. Nvidia (NVDA) stock was 4.3% lower after the chip maker said in a filing the U.S. government has informed the company it has imposed a new licensing requirement, covering any exports of Nvidia’s A100 and upcoming H100 products to China, including Hong Kong, and Russia. Fellow chip maker, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), fell 2.6% Thursday.

  • NVIDIA reveals new US government rule restricting export of AI chips to China and Russia

    In its SEC filing, NVIDIA said it could lose up to $400 million in potential sales for the third quarter.

  • D.C. AG sues former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor for alleged tax evasion

    DC Attorney General is suing former MicroStrategy Michael Saylor, alleging the billionaire owes the District tens of millions in unpaid taxes.

  • U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts

    A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China. Advanced Micro Devices also said it had received new license requirements that will stop its advanced AI chip called MI250 from being exported to China.

  • Crypto firm fronted by Matt Damon accidentally transferred $10.5m to a woman instead of $100 refund—and it’s struggling to get it back

    The Australian has already splashed out over $1m on a four-bedroom mansion.

  • NIO, other China-based EV maker stocks fall after August deliveries reports

    Shares of NIO Inc. fell 2.2% in premarket trading Thursday, even after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported August deliveries that jumped 81.6% from a year ago to 10,677 vehicles. The deliveries included 7,551 premium sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and 3,126 sedans. In total, the company has now delivered 238,626 EVs as of Aug. 31. Meanwhile, rival Li Auto Inc.'s stock slumped 1.7% after the company reported August deliveries of 4,571 vehicles, which was less than half (down 51.5%) fro

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • These stocks will help you craft a bear-market survivor strategy, says this adviser

    Our call of the day from RIA Advisors' Micheal Lebowitz says his simple bear market wealth strategy is what investors need right now.

  • Nvidia stock fall after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • Tesla Stock Edges Lower Following Solid August China Sales Data

    Tesla shares moved lower Thursday following data from China indicating a solid improvement in August sales and exports as production at its key Shanghai factory accelerated from its summer lull. Tesla sold 77,000 China-made cars last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Thursday, a 74% increase over the same period last year. The August figures, however, while also firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, essentially only matches the 78,000 tally from June and suggests growth rates will be challenging in the world's biggest car market as the economy slows and buyers trim spending.