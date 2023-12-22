U.S. ambassador on passage of U.N. Security Council resolution for aid to Gaza: 'This was tough, but we got there'

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on Friday that called for increased aid deliveries to Gaza, but not for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Speaking after the vote, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. praised the body for passing the resolution, noting the intense negotiations over the last week: "This was tough, but we got there." The vote had been delayed every day since Monday over U.S. objections to calling for a suspension of fighting and who will oversee deliveries of aid. Friday's vote was 13-0 in favor of the resolution, with the U.S. and Russia abstaining.

