U.S. ambassador to Russia will return home briefly: State Department

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Swan
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The State Department said Monday that the U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, will now be returning to the United States this week before returning to Moscow "in the coming weeks."

Why this matters: The statement, from a State Department spokesperson, comes just hours after Axios reported that Sullivan had indicated he intended to stand his ground and stay in Russia after the Kremlin “advised” him to return home to talk with his team.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The Russians did not forcibly expel Sullivan as they did with 10 other U.S. diplomats in retaliation for President Biden's sanctions last week.

  • "Ambassador Sullivan will be returning to the U.S. this week to visit his family and meet with members of the new administration with whom he has not had a chance to consult since he agreed to continue serving in his post indefinitely," a State Department spokesperson told Axios Monday night.

  • "He will return to Moscow in the coming weeks."

Between the lines: There's a lot we don't know, yet, about the circumstances surrounding this decision.

  • Biden is handling a complicated and increasingly dangerous situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is amassing troops around Ukraine.

  • Biden announced Russia sanctions but also dropped U.S. plans to send Navy ships to the Black Sea to deter Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

  • And Putin has accepted Biden's invitation to address a virtual climate change summit on Thursday.

  • Biden's team is also exploring the possibility of a summit between the two leaders later this year.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. State Department says COVID-19 vaccines shipped for all overseas workforce

    The U.S. State Department has delivered COVID-19 vaccines to all of its eligible workforce deployed abroad as of Sunday and is expecting its entire workforce to have been fully vaccinated by mid-May, State Department officials said. Earlier this year, the department came under fire from its staff as it struggled to vaccinate thousands of diplomats stationed in 220 overseas locations, considered a key human resource in advancing America's national security interests. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Japan and South Korea last month, tried to reassure the embassy staff in virtual town halls that the department was working "as fast as it can" to get everyone vaccinated.

  • Xi: One Nation or a Few Shouldn’t Set Rules for the World

    Apr.19 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping says that nations that “boss other around or meddle in others’ internal affairs would not get any support,” in a keynote video speech at the Boao Forum.

  • Biden administration contacting cities, states over possible unrest when Derek Chauvin jury reaches verdict

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the administration is "in touch with mayors, governors, local authorities" about potential protests.

  • Feuds set aside as U.S. and China agree to cooperate on climate change

    The world's two biggest carbon emitters said in a statement that the climate crisis "must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands."

  • Myanmar unity government says it must be part of any ASEAN bid to end crisis

    The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a way out of the bloody turmoil that has racked fellow member Myanmar since the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. The military has shown little willingness to engage with its neighbours and no sign of wanting to talk to members of the government it ousted. But in the first hint of progress for the grouping, a Thai government official said on Saturday junta chief Min Aung Hlaing would attend an ASEAN summit in Indonesia on April 24.

  • When it comes to China, the US need to figure out which fights are principled, and which fights are petty

    Saber-rattlers think we can't cooperate with and confront China. They are wrong and delusional about where the US-China relationship is right now.

  • Report: Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, Man United could be kicked out of Europe this week

    UEFA are expected to expel Manchester City and Chelsea from the Champions League and Manchester United and Arsenal from the Europa League.

  • Climate Change Is Tying Together the Fates of Two Very Different Industries

    Automakers and power utilities will thrive or fail together depending on how they approach electric vehicles, writes Doug Betts of J.D. Power.

  • 15 Republican senators vow to oppose earmarks amid intraparty squabble

    “We will not participate in an inherently wasteful spending practice that is prone to serious abuse,” the senators wrote.

  • 'There will be consequences': National security adviser Sullivan warns of US retaliation if Kremlin critic Navalny dies

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan says the U.S. would take action against the Kremlin if its top critic were to die in government custody.

  • The Big Money Owners Behind the New European Super League

    The global soccer landscape experienced a seismic shift Sunday when 12 of the world’s top clubs confirmed plans to establish a new competition, the Super League, which would start play for the 2023-24 season. The mid-week games would threaten European football’s biggest annual event, the Champions League. Condemnation for the plan was swift and sweeping—from […]

  • Czechs say Russian retaliation stronger than expected, ask EU partners for solidarity

    The Czech Republic said on Monday Russia's eviction of 20 Czech embassy employees in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger than expected reaction and the government will consider further steps. Acting Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said he had asked fellow European Union foreign ministers for "an expression of solidarity" at a video conference on Monday. The central European country ordered the Russian diplomats out on Saturday, saying it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in explosions at an ammunition depot in October and December 2014.

  • Xi Challenges U.S. Global Leadership, Warns Against Decoupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater global economic integration and warned against decoupling while calling on the U.S. and its allies to avoid “bossing others around.”“International affairs should be conducted by way of negotiations and discussions, and the future destiny of the world should be decided by all countries,” Xi said on Tuesday at the Boao Forum on Asia, without naming the U.S. specifically. “One or a few countries shouldn’t impose their rules on others, and the world shouldn’t be led on by the unilateralism of a few countries.”In a veiled critique of U.S. efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains and withhold exports of goods like advanced computer chips, Xi said “any effort to build barriers and decouple works against economic and market principles, and would only harm others without benefiting oneself.”“What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony,” Xi said, adding that China would never engage in an arms race. “Bossing others around or meddling in others’ internal affairs will not get one any support.”Xi spoke by video to more than 2,000 officials and business executives attending the Boao conference in person in the southern island province of Hainan. Global leaders and the heads of the International Monetary Fund and United Nations attended the opening ceremony via video-link, according to state media.After canceling the forum last year because of the coronavirus outbreak, China is signaling it’s open for business with the resumption of the conference, billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Officials have in the past used the event to announce major steps to open up the financial system, including the establishment and expansion of the stock connect program that links mainland exchanges with Hong Kong.China is making a concerted effort to improve ties with U.S. businesses in particular. A slew of American executives are participating in the forum, including Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, Blackstone Group Inc’s Stephen Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio.Climate IssuesA key focus was on any new climate goals from Beijing, following promises from the U.S. and China to work together to tackle climate change after a visit by U.S. global climate envoy John Kerry to Shanghai last week.Xi didn’t provide any new targets on his drive to cut China’s carbon emissions or tackle global climate change. His speech had multiple mentions of the words “green” or “sustainability,” but offered no new pledges or suggestions for the pathway to carbon neutrality.“We need to follow the philosophy of green development, advance international cooperation on climate change and do more to implement the Paris agreement on climate change,” Xi said.U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual climate conference on Thursday and Friday with world leaders. Xi will participate in the event, Dow Jones has reported.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is falling behind China in the race to seize opportunities created by climate change. The issue will increasingly be at the center of U.S. foreign policy but Blinken vowed that the Biden administration won’t let other countries get away with bad practices such as human rights abuses because they’re making progress on curbing climate change.The argument appeared to be aimed at rebutting growing criticism, particularly from Republicans, that Kerry may trade away U.S. interests in a push for climate cooperation with China.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate

    The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in George Floyd's death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city. The jury, anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered now until they reach a verdict, spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong. The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.

  • Progress in Iran nuclear talks but resolution still far away

    High-level talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are moving ahead with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains “far away,” Russia's delegate said Monday. The U.S. unilaterally left the agreement, which promises Iran economic incentives in return for curbs on its nuclear program, in 2018 under then President Donald Trump, who said it needed to be renegotiated and imposed crippling sanctions. In response, Iran has steadily been violating the restrictions set by the deal, by enriching uranium far past the purity allowed and stockpiling vastly larger quantities, in a thus-far unsuccessful effort to force the other countries involved to provide economic relief that would offset the American sanctions.

  • The Ugandan mum who was once ashamed of her gay son

    A support group in Uganda is helping parents come to terms with their children's sexuality.

  • Biden administration: US must catch up to China on renewable energy to create jobs

    China holds "a third of the world’s renewable energy patents. If we don’t catch up, America will ... lose out on countless jobs," Blinken says.

  • Column: No matter the verdict in the Chauvin trial, 'reforming' policing won't be enough

    After Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright and Caron Nazario, I'd like to think something has changed. But the many calls for police reform sound just as hollow.

  • Castro era officially ends in Cuba

    The Castro era ended in Cuba on Monday after six decades, with Raúl Castro handing over the reigns of a party founded in 1965 by his brother Fidel.Why it matters: Miguel Díaz-Canel, 60, now assumes the challenge of maintaining Communist rule while grappling with growing discontent over Cuba's economic stagnation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Born after the revolution, Díaz-Canel contrasted with his predecessor at Monday's party conference, wearing a suit rather than military fatigues.Díaz-Canel has emphasized continuity since becoming president in 2019, and he signaled today that he'd do the same as party chief.But he has already overseen an increase in internet access on the island and made it easier to start a business. More economic reforms along those lines could be forthcoming.One key question is how closely President Biden will engage. There's little indication that outreach to Cuba will be a priority for the new administration as it was in former President Obama's second term.What to watch: Cuba is facing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but it hopes to soon be able to fight the outbreak with a homegrown vaccine.That would be a major point of pride for Cuba, which has long overachieved in the medical field for an island of its size and relative poverty.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program meets key goal, but India cases and Brazil deaths worry experts

    The U.S. vaccine program stepped into high gear on Monday, with the news that all American adults are now eligible for a shot, meeting a key goal of President Joe Biden's coronavirus team set two weeks ago.