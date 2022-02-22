U.S. ambassador to U.N. warns Putin is 'testing our international system' to see 'how far he can push us'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

During a tense 90-minute emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday night, several ambassadors explicitly warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine could quickly escalate to something much bigger.

Kyiv called the emergency meeting after Putin recognized two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent and sent troops there on a "peacekeeping" mission. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., called this "nonsense," and declared that Putin is "testing our international system" and "seeing how far he can push us all. We must meet the moment and must not look the other way."

Barbara Woodward, Britain's representative, said that by "seeking to redraw borders by force, Russia's actions show blatant contempt for international law," and Albania's Ferit Hoxha asked if Russia is willing to send troops to the separatist regions, "who is next?"

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., echoed remarks made earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an address to the nation. "We are on our own land," Kyslytsya declared. "We are not afraid of anything or anyone, we owe nothing to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone. There should be no doubt whatsoever. The international borders of Ukraine are and will remain unchangeable."

Ukraine, Kyslytsya continued, is demanding that Russia "return to the table of negotiations. We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops to the territories in Ukraine. We demand immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of the occupation troops."

The Russian ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, was just as forceful, accusing the West of "nudging" Ukraine toward a military conflict and "cramming weapons" into the country. He also said the world has forgotten about the nearly 4 million people who live in the separatist regions of Ukraine, and claimed that Russia was protecting them from a supposed "bloodbath" being perpetrated by the Ukrainian government.

You may also like

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

The right is finally ready to reform the CIA. Don't let hatred of Trump ruin it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden imposes sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

    President Biden is imposing sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent, the White House said on Monday.The big picture: The U.S. and EU denounced Putin's move, calling it a violation of international law. The State Department was evacuating American personnel from Ukraine Monday, with many officials concerned that Putin's actions could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion.Stay on top o

  • Russia facing new sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway regions

    MOSCOW/DONETSK (Reuters) -The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent. Putin's announcement on Monday drew international condemnation and immediate U.S. sanctions, with President Joe Biden signing an executive order to halt U.S. business activity in the breakaway regions.

  • U.S. slams Russian 'peacekeepers' in Ukraine as 'nonsense'

    The deployment of what Russia called a peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine is "nonsense" and Moscow's recognition of breakaway regions as independent is part of its pretext for war, the United States told the U.N. Security Council on Monday. The consequences of Russia's actions "will be dire - across Ukraine, across Europe, and across the globe," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the emergency meeting of the 15-member council.

  • 13 Things I Learned When Attempting To Write My First Will

    It's not fun, but it's necessary.View Entire Post ›

  • Pompeo, facing Chinese sanctions, to travel to Taiwan

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Taiwan next week, more than a year after China sanctioned him and several other U.S. officials for allegedly violating "China's sovereignty."Pompeo and his wife will visit Taiwan between March 2 and March 5, Reuters reported, citing the country's foreign ministry. Pompeo is reportedly scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and deliver a speech at a think tank.Taiwan's foreign...

  • Fed’s Bowman opens the door to half-point rate hike in March

    Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that she was open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank's next meeting in March.

  • 'And Just Like That' cast responds to Meghan McCain's criticism that 'Sex and the City' reboot was too 'woke'

    Cynthia Nixon and Nicole Ari Parker responded to Meghan McCain's criticism that the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" was too "woke." McCain criticized the show for the "clumsy attempt to reformat" and claimed that "wokeness kills everything" in an op-ed.

  • Companies Are Starting to Worry About the Russia Issue

    Mentions of geopolitics in transcripts of earnings calls by S&P 500 companies have roughly doubled in the past three months from the last quarter of 2021.

  • Russia claims to have destroyed 2 Ukrainian armored vehicles

    The Kremlin says Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles and killed five Ukrainians caught entering Russia.

  • IMF says Somalia funding at risk over election delays

    The International Monetary Fund could stop its programme in Somalia in three months if long-postponed national elections encounter fresh delays, a senior official told AFP, as she began a mission to the troubled Horn of Africa nation on Tuesday.

  • The reality of Texas' new voting law sets in as some voters have trouble casting ballots

    Twenty-eight days, three forms, and several calls -- that's what Pam Gaskin says it took for her to finally be able to cast her ballot in Texas. Texas Republicans passed a sweeping election overhaul bill last year which includes adding new requirements for mail-in voting, expanding access to partisan poll watchers, and banned drive through and 24-hour voting, which was largely utilized by Harris County. Now, with Texas voters heading to the polls for the nation's first primary, the impact of the state's new and strict election law is being felt for the first time.

  • Mali parliament approves five-year democratic transition plan

    Mali's lawmakers on Monday approved a plan allowing the military junta to rule for up to five years, AFP journalists said, despite regional sanctions imposed on the country over delayed elections.

  • Boris Johnson: U.S. and U.K. could cut off Russian companies’ access to dollars

    The United States and United Kingdom could respond to a Russian invasion of Ukraine by cutting off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview on Sunday with the BBC.Why it matters: The prime minister's comments come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to criticize the West for claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade, but not imposing sanctions until the attack has begun.Sta

  • XFL announces collaboration agreement with the NFL

    The XFL has announced it has agreed with the NFL on a collaboration agreement as the league plans to return in 2023.

  • 51% of Older Workers Could Get $2,000 or Less From Retirement Savings

    Income from retirement savings is crucial as a supplement to your Social Security benefit if you don't want to face serious financial worries in your later years. Unfortunately, recent data from the Insured Retirement Institute revealed many older workers have investment account balances that are far too low. In fact, according to IRI's data, 51% of older workers have less than $50,000 saved for their retirement.

  • Op-Ed: The recent onslaught of book bans is a strategic part of wider attacks on our democracy

    In many cases conservative donors, think tanks and organizers have been providing playbooks on what to get banned and how.

  • Black Twitter Starts Hilarious Thread of "Black History Month" Questions

    We all know Black Twitter is a consistent source of entertainment, but this Black History Month, there’s a healthy bit of education thrown in there too. Ready for some trivia? Now fair warning, these are no ordinary trivia questions, but if you grew up in a Black household, you just might be alright. Get your number two pencils ready.

  • Olympic snow-maker says Beijing's artificial snow is not to blame for this year's ski and snowboard crashes

    TechnoAlpin, the company behind the Olympic's artificial snow, told Bloomberg that this year's wipeouts were likely due to a lack of test runs.

  • U.S.-built military jet crashes in Iran, killing three, state TV reports

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A U.S.-built F5 jet in use by the Iranian military crashed into the wall of a school in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing the two pilots and a person on the ground, Iranian state TV reported on Monday. The school was closed at the time of the crash just before 9 a.m. (0530 GMT), army spokesman Shahin Taqi-Khani said. The TV showed fire fighters extinghising the blaze.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.